Downtown Boutique Shopping is Where It's At

Have you ventured down Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith lately? There has been a lot going on there. All kinds of new boutique shops have come into the area, and there has never been a better time than now to enjoy shopping local.

What kind of interesting shops will you come across? There is the Creative Kitchen boutique, which is the place to go when you love cooking. The Creative Kitchen has a neat selection of interesting cooking gifts that you can use for baking and many other things.

The store owners hand pick every item and serve some sort of purpose in the kitchen. But what is unique about the Creative Kitchen is that this is also a bakery. You have to try the delicious cakes and cupcakes coming out of here daily.

The cupcakes are flavor packed and oh so moist, and if you love cake, then you've got to get a custom cake baked here. You won't be sorry. Another interesting place to visit is The Gallery on Garrison.

If you love intimate art settings, then you'll want to visit this place. There are art shows that go on here throughout the year, but you can also host events here. The venue is beautiful and perfect for a wedding reception or even a family get together.

There are also art classes here, and the instructor is patient with you. The Gallery on Garrison just adds to the unique downtown culture that we have here in Fort Smith. Obviously, there is a lot more to do downtown, but you'll have trouble trying to fit it all into a single day.