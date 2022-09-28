Do You Know The Muffin Man? Fort Smith Edition

Muffins are one of lives little joys. The right muffin seems to go great with just about anything, from coffee to your morning snacks. But finding a place that specializes in creating the perfect muffins is never an easy task.

You see, there are so many types of bakeries to choose from that it can be overwhelming. Thankfully, Fort Smith has more than a few unique spots where you can find a delicious muffin that will set your day off right.

It helps to know what you want ahead of time, for instance my favorite muffins are usually either blue berry or chocolate chip. But there are many other delicious flavors that you should try, such as banana nut bread.

Bliss Cupcake Cafe on Rogers Avenue is pretty much my go-to muffin spot as of recently. They have a full menu of other confections to choose from as well. Whether you want a custom baked cake or just want a few delicious muffins.

I have to say the muffin that caught my attention here was the banana nut bread one. The muffin itself was so soft and chewy and it was packed with flavor. The portion was also quite large, which was a welcomed change from the norm.

There were quite a few muffin flavors to choose from, and you can order custom muffins ahead of time. The kids enjoyed the chocolate chip muffins as well. The chocolate chunks were nice and large, and the muffins were warm and fresh.

I love how you can try samples and enjoy the delicious muffins before you settle on a certain one. When it comes to finding the muffin man in Fort Smith, I think the Bliss Cupcake Cafe might just be his headquarters.

With Fall approaching as we speak, the weather will be perfect for enjoying a warm muffin and coffee. If you've been craving a muffin and are tired of the cold grocery store variety, then you've got to give the Bliss Cupcake Cafe a try.

Location: 7110 Rogers Ave #111, Fort Smith, AR 72903