Something Special & Culinary is Coming To Fort Smith

If you've driven up Market Trce Rd in Fort Smith, there is a good chance you've seen a new bright yellow restaurant building. While the signs are up, we now know that this will be another El Toro location.

If you aren't familiar with El Toro, you are missing out, as they have locations in Sallisaw and Muldrow. El Toro has a traditional Mexican food menu with everything you'd expect. The portions are much larger than many chain restaurants.

Items like the Steven Special will fill you up on a budget and leave a smile on your face. Fort Smith already has many Mexican restaurants to choose from, so what differentiates El Toro? Well the portions are very large for the price.

The super burrito is just that, a super burrito. You won't find any undersized food here and the prices are more than reasonable enough for what you get. The enchiladas are one of my favorite dishes here. The red sauce is delicious and seasoned to perfection.

The refried beans are made to perfection, and the Spanish rice is equally as good. The tortilla chips are always hot and salted to perfection, and the various in-house salsa choices are great. But I think where El Toro shines the most is the customer service.

You are always served with a smile, and the wait times are never that bad. El Toro is the perfect place to go for dinner or lunch, and there is always something unique on the menu to choose from. I think this new El Toro location will do well in Fort Smith.

There is no word on the exact opening date yet, but there is a lot to be excited about. The new location is not only beautiful but it's also centrally located right in the heart of Fort Smith. With plenty of seating and parking, this will make for excellent family dinners.

Location: 2508 Market Trce, Fort Smith, AR 72908