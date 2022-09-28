It's The Start of a New Era Here In Fort Smith

Recently, there have been many things happening here in Fort Smith. From a business perspective, many companies are choosing to make Fort Smith home. From the new Whataburger location to the Panda Express on Rogers, we are starting to get all kinds of new offerings.

But there is one place in particular that opened this last week, and it has residents excited. That is 7 Brew Coffee. The location is right in the parking lot of the Sams Club on Rogers Avenue, and it offers a new twist on the standard coffee houses that we are accustomed to.

7 Brew has a different concept then a Starbucks or a Sweet Bay Coffee house does. There is no cafe aspect to this place, so if you enjoy sitting at the cafe doing your work or socializing, you won't find it here.

But if you want a caffeine fix with a unique twist that you won't find anywhere else, then 7 Brew coffee is for you. The establishment just celebrated their ribbon cutting ceremony with the Fort Smith Chamber, and now they are fully operational.

So what exactly does 7 Brew offer? Well for one thing they have a selection of smoothies to choose from. If you don't want the standard coffee fare, you can opt for a smoothie instead. The quality of these smoothies is top notch, and all the ingredients are fresh.

The pumpkin macchiato is another unique drink that fits in with the Fall season that's approaching. You'll notice the menu is mostly made up of iced coffee type drinks, but these aren't just carbon copies of what you'll find at Starbucks.

Each drink has a unique flavor, and they are made with wholesome ingredients. The brunette, which is a hazelnut and caramel mocha, has an amazing amount of flavor. There is a lot to love about 7 Brew coffee, and it's wonderful that they are now calling Fort Smith home.

If you want to try something a little different in your mornings, then you'll want to take a trip down Rogers Avenue and check out the new 7 Brew coffee location. The drive-thru style is different than the traditional coffee house, and it works perfect for busy people.

The menu is more unique than you are when it comes to a coffee house, and the nice selection of iced drinks is a welcomed change from the norm.