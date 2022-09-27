This Place Has Fire Spaghetti in Fort Smith

Spaghetti. Just about anyone can make it right? Wrong. There is a certain skill that it takes to make something that is more than just sauce and pasta. There is an art that goes with making the perfect plate of spaghetti, where the sauce and the pasta combine to create culinary bliss.

I love a good plate of spaghetti, and I am not afraid to admit it. Generally, when I go to a restaurant with spaghetti on the menu, that is what I end up choosing. It's simple and seemingly healthy, and you know that it will generally be delicious.

Anthony's Italian Restaurant is located at the end of Cavanaugh Road, and tucked away in this bright stucco colored restaurant is a great menu. Anthony's is serving up traditional red sauce favorites that you might expect.

But the flavor is above average and the presentation is excellent. There is always a special going on the spaghetti, and you can see it on the sign in front of the restaurant. So after gazing at the sign for almost a year, I decided to try the spaghetti.

The food was prepared quickly, and there was steam rising from my plate, so I knew the food was served fresh. The sauce was dark red, and you could see the chunks of delicious sausage mixed into it. The pasta noodles were extremely fresh and tender, cooked to perfection as you'd expect.

There were two options for a side, Texas toast or bread sticks. I went with the bread sticks, and they were by far the best I have had. Nice and buttery, with just the right amount of salt to add to the flavor. The sauce had a nice zing to it and the flavor definitely wasn't bland.

A lot of times you will run into spaghetti that just doesn't have any flavor but that wasn't the case here. The menu is comprised of a lot of other options to choose from as well. The lasagna is worth trying, and there is also pizza here.

If you are wanting to experience some delicious spaghetti or Italian cuisine in general then you've got to try Anthony's restaurant. The quality of the food is top notch, and the flavor will have you coming back for more.

It doesn't matter if you want a basic lunch or a dinner for two, there is something for everyone at this delicious restaurant.

Location: 3115 Cavanaugh Rd, Fort Smith, AR 72908