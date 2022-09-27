Who Has The Juiciest Bison Burgers In Cody, Wyoming?

I've been wanting to visit Cody, Wyoming for a long time. Not only is it the home of one of my favorite media personalities, but it also has a beautiful history and culture. There is nothing like the great outdoors, and you will definitely find them in Wyoming.

When many people prefer to hit up the popular tourist destinations, I'd rather go the other way. That tends to pay off, because we don't experience the long delays and inflated prices of going to Orlando or Las Vegas.

Instead you can find interesting things to do all around Cody, and these are things that the whole family can enjoy. One of those things on my bucket list has been trying a bison burger. I hear such great things about bison meat that I had to seek one out.

Bison burgers are fairly common in Cody, Wyoming, but I wanted to narrow my search down to a single restaurant. The place we finally settled on was the Proud Cut Saloon N Steak House. Just walking up to this place, you know that you are in for something special.

The brick work and bright blue awning are enough to attract anyone's attention. When you enter the restaurant, a very rustic and welcoming look greets you. The staff is attentive, and you will be seated very quickly.

I didn't even bother going through the menu, because I already knew what I was there for. I ordered the bison burger with cheddar cheese on the top. It was served in a relatively impressive amount of time.

The bison patty was oozing with juice and flavor, and the cheese was melted to perfection. It's rare that I have come across a burger that was seasoned to perfection, like this one was. The pretzel bun was a nice touch, and only added to the flavor.

The vegetables were fresh and locally sourced, and there were many options that you could have. But let me get to the french fries, man these were delicious. Just the right amount of crunch, salt, and piping hot.

The fries were so hot that I had to let them cool for a few minutes. I cannot believe how well the food was laid out and how the various flavors merged together to create such a delicious ambiance. If you've always wanted to try a bison burger and are going to be in Cody, I recommend making the trip to Proud Cut Saloon N Steak House.

Location:1227 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY 82414