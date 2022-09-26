Fall Is Here But You've Got To Try This Frozen Treat

There are many great places in Fort Smith where you can find delicious frozen treats. The season is about to change, and the ice cream shops are going to slowly transition to fall offerings. One such place in the River Valley is offering a delicious fall offering that you've got to try.

Holy Moly Sugar Shack is located in Sallisaw, which is only about twenty minutes away. They are offering something that I just had to try. The Caramel Pumpkin Cheesecake Sno Drift is part of their lazy Sunday fall promotion.

This wonderful hand blended ice cream has a mixture of fresh caramel and pumpkin spice flavors blended into the drink. You get it served in a large plastic cup, which offers more than enough for you to enjoy.

You will probably have stuff left over when you are done drinking it. The flavors are blended so well, and I can't believe how delicious it was. With the added whip cream on top, I was blown away by how delicious the offering was.

The interesting thing about the Caramel Pumpkin Cheesecake Sno Drift is that the ice cream is made fresh to order every day. You won't taste this kind of quality anywhere else, and the drinks and ice cream are so unique.

The Caramel Pumpkin Cheesecake flavored ice cream is another delicious offering here. If you enjoy cheesecake and want a taste of Autumn ahead of time, then you've got to stop at the Holy Moly Sugar Shack in Sallisaw.