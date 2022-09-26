Pointer Brewery Has a Great First Opening In Van Buren

One of the great things about living in Fort Smith is that there is close proximity to Van Buren. There is so much to do in Van Buren, and the local dining scene is beyond extraordinary. There are so many great places that you have to try out, and the downtown scene is so hip and happening.

Point Brewery is a new place that just celebrated a soft opening. Their Korean inspired cuisine is out of the norm, and it's made with fresh ingredients. If you've never had Korean inspired cuisine yet, you are missing something special.

The menu is extremely simple and well laid out. There are the traditional favorites, such as Kimchi Stew, and more unique items, like the Bulgogi quesadilla. This was by far one of the most unique menu items I have ever tried. The rice was steamed to perfection, and the beef was top quality with exceptional flavor.

There are many local brews on tap that you can choose from during your dining experience. There is a comforting local vibe here that makes the dining experience great. The staff is friendly, and you can tell that they are passionate about the business.

If you are going to try Korean inspired cuisine and want to try some great local brews, then you've got to try the Pointer Brewery. There are so many reasons to visit Van Buren, and the fact that it's so close to Fort Smith means there isn't an excuse not to.

The food and staff at the Pointer Brewery will make this one of the most unique and individual dining experiences in the River Valley. And you can't go wrong with the wonderful array of local brews to choose from either.