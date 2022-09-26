Who Has The Tastiest Cheesecake In Fort Smith

There aren't many types of cake that are as satisfying as cheese cake is. The thing with cheesecake is that a fresh one will give you such a rich delicious taste without filling you up. The right kind of cheese cake is whipped, and fruit on the top is optional.

There are dozens of places that offer cheesecake as a dessert, but there are other places that specialize in pies and cakes. I love cheesecake, and it is my favorite type of dessert food. So when I find a great cheese cake, I keep coming back for more.

The bakery scene in Fort Smith is unique, and there are many shops that have crafted their own take on cheesecakes. These are a few places that I like the best, and they offer more than just your average cheesecake.

Confectionately Yours

5215 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903

Just the name of Confectionately Yours caught my attention. The unique bakery is located on Rogers Ave, and they create many different confections to choose from. But what I sought out were their cheesecake options. The cherry cheesecake has whipped cream cheese filling that was so light and delicious.

I opted for strawberries on the top of the cheesecake, and they were laid out so perfectly. The Graham cracker crust was also made very fresh. You'll seldom find a cheesecake made with such fresh ingredients. You can call ahead and order, which is also a nice touch. Every cake baked here is fresh to order and unique.

Edible Ideaz

115 N 10th St d102, Fort Smith, AR 72901

Edible Ideaz is well known in Fort Smith for their delicious confections. The staff at Edible Ideaz always creates something new and unique. When you first walk into the place, all you smell is delicious baking going on. If you enjoy baked goods and want to try something out of the ordinary, then this is the place to go.

But there is only one reason I come here mainly, and that is to enjoy the wonderful cheesecake. The cheesecake is made fresh daily, and you can get an entire cheesecake or just an individual slice. No matter what option you choose, you will experience a taste of bliss that you won't have often. There are two options, and you can have the plain cheesecake or the variety with fruit on the top.