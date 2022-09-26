These Fine Dining Choices Bring a Big City Vibe To Fort Smith

There is a difference between the standard type of dining that you can do and the fine dining experience that you will find every so often. A true fine dining experience is reserved for special events, such as a date night or an anniversary.

You don't want to just eat anywhere, you want a place that will give you an experience. Fort Smith is not the first place to think of expensive high class dining, but we have it here, and the experience rivals anything that a big city has to offer.

The culinary scene in Fort Smith is impressive, and it is something that I always enjoy exploring. No matter how long you've lived in this city, there is always something new to see and experience here.

These are a few local dining spots that I have found offer a high class dining experience. Whether you want a delicious steak or rare piece of lamb, you'll definitely find it at these establishments in Fort Smith.

Rolando's Restaurante

917 N A St, Fort Smith, AR 72901

Rolando's Restaurante is the perfect combination of culture, cuisine, and atmosphere. The menu is made up of traditional Latin American cuisine. The interior is made up of brick walls, and often live music is played. There is also an upper level where you can sit and eat, and enjoy dancing from time to time.

The food is prepared exquisitely, with great flavors and fresh ingredients. The food is laid out in a beautiful photogenic manner. I literally felt like I was dining in the big city, but the flavor of the food was even more delicious than just the presentation alone. If you want to experience upscale Latin cuisine in a comfortable setting, you need to check this place out.

21 West End

21 N 2nd St, Fort Smith, AR 72901

21 West End is another well known establishment in Fort Smith. The menu is made up of 75% French cuisine. The food is laid out in beautiful fashion, with most of the restaurant in a brick walled basement. The ambiance of the entire place is well above anything that I could have expected.

We went here around 7PM and there were many customers. But the food was still served in a reasonable amount of time. I had the braised chicken with rice and carrots, and it was beyond delicious. You'll seldom find a simple piece of chicken that is this delicious, but I was beyond impressed with the quality of the food.

21 West End is a wonderful dining experience that you can enjoy on a date night or just for a casual dinner in general.