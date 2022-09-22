Want a Steak With The Horns Still Attached?

There is a difference between a standard steak and a piece of meat that has been prepared to perfection. For me that means getting a steak that is rare. There aren't many restaurants that will prepare a rare steak the right way. In fact, there are quite a few restaurants that will tell you that the steak is rare, but it's really medium rare.

In my never-ending hunt for the perfect steak, I have been to quite a few places in Fort Smith. The thing that I've found is that farm to fork steak is some of the best tasting beef that I have had. In Fort Smith, there is one place that serves farm-to-fork steak, and that is the Stonehouse Chaffee Crossing.

This historic steak house has a well known reputation for high quality meat. The excellent customer service and welcoming atmosphere make Stonehouse Chaffee Crossing somewhere that you can enjoy an excellent steak. The ambiance of the restaurant is unlike most places that you'll go to. There is such an upbeat feeling, and the quality of the service is excellent.

The steak was served on top of fresh vegetables, the yellow squash was seasoned to perfection and the steak was nice and rare. The beautifully marbled red meat was packed with flavor. There were hints of garlic and lemon pepper on the outside of the steak. The juices only added to the wonderful flavor of the meat. There are many side dishes that you can get, depending on what you are in the mood for.

The steaks are prepared to order, and there is no feeling that the food is rushed here. Although you are served in a reasonable amount of time the food isn't rushed. You can tell the chef takes great pride in the food prepared here. There are many different steak cuts that you can choose from.

This place is comfortable, classy, and chic. There is so much to choose from here, and the selection is almost unbeatable. Whether you want to enjoy a simple steak or you want to have one of the other unique dinner options. There are so many delicious options here, and the ambiance of the Stonehouse Chaffee Crossing will provide you with an excellent experience.

When it comes to eating, there are many great places to eat in Fort Smith. But if you are looking for an excellent steak, you'll want to stop at Stonehouse Chaffee Crossing.

Location: 8801 Wells Lake Rd, Fort Smith, AR 72916