This Place Has The Juiciest Burgers In Fort Smith

Even as Fall approaches and outdoor grilling ends, there is nothing like having a great burger. The right burger is like a taste sensation that you won't find often. Everyone thinks they are a burger expert, but just because you slap a patty between two buns doesn't mean it will be good. The size of a burger doesn't necessarily mean it will have good flavor, but also depends on how the beef patty has been prepared.

I've had a lot of great burgers in Fort Smith over the years, but on a recent trip down Midland Blvd to go appliance shopping, I stumbled across a place I hadn't tried yet. The place I am talking about is called Dairy Freeze, and no, this isn't a big chain restaurant like you might think. Dairy Freeze is a family owned operation with a simple menu and high quality ingredients.

The Atmosphere:

Dairy Freeze is a welcoming restaurant with an old-fashioned drive-thru setup. When you look at the restaurant from the outside, you'll see a place that has become a staple of Fort Smith culture. You'll also smell the wonderful scent of the food resonating from the location. The staff is friendly and welcoming and there is always a lot of action going on here. The place gets busy, but the service and food are still satisfactory.

The Menu:

The menu at Dairy Freeze is diverse, more so than I initially expected. You have a complete selection of burgers to choose from, as well as a dinner menu and sandwiches. I had the super double cheeseburger, and the quality blew me away. The fresh bun was incredibly soft and flavorful and the vegetables were nice and fresh. The thing that makes a great burger for me is a fresh slice of tomato and lettuce.

The dinner baskets are also a great option if you want something a bit different then a burger. The shrimp basket has a lot of flavor, and you can tell that the food is fried in clean oil. The ice cream twists are also some of the best in the area. Why go to a major chain to get a soft serve cone when you can get a top quality one here. The flavor and quality of the dairy is excellent, and there are many types of freeze that you can get.

A High Quality Patty:

Perhaps the thing that highlighted Dairy Freeze for me what the quality of the patty. Not only when you bite into it but when you take the patty apart. The meat is grilled to perfection and seasoned the same way. There are some places that don't bother to season their meat, that isn't the case at Dairy Freeze. The excellent seasoning and versatility of the menu have made for an excellent dining experience.

If you want to experience a burger that is out of the ordinary, then you've gotta try Dairy Freeze on Midland Blvd. The old time style of the restaurant and the diversity of the menu make for a one of a kind destination.

Location: 5400 Midland Blvd, Fort Smith, AR 72904