Lasagna in Fort Smith So Good That Garfield Would Approve

As we know, Garfield the cat had a favorite type of food, and it was Lasanga. Which is a dish that can take hours to prepare if you do it by hand. But what if there was a way to have some delicious home-cooked lasagna in a restaurant? Well, luckily Fort Smith has the place for you.

Taliano’s Italian Restaurant is one of the oldest and most well known Italian spots in the River Valley. Patrons come from far and wide to experience the delicious and authentic cooking. If you thought that you had to go to New York to find authentic Italian cuisine, you were wrong.

And it doesn't take an orange cat or a wise guy to know that the food here is top notch. But there is one dish in particular that has left me raving. The lasagna. It was served piping hot on a traditional looking plate.

The presentation felt like I was at my mom's, nice and comforting. You could see the steam beaming off the food, which meant it was fresh and not just placed under a heat lamp. The sauce hit the spot so well, you can tell that this is an original recipe.

The cheese was melted perfectly and just oozing throughout the dish. The noodles were cooked to perfection, not too soft and not undercooked. Just right. You can choose rolls or breadsticks on the side, and I chose the breadsticks.

They were prepared to perfection and went along with the dish exquisitely. My entire experience at Taliano’s Italian Restaurant was far better than I could have ever expected. The level of customer service and attentiveness was phenomenal.

But it was the food that sold me and will keep me coming back for more. If you want to experience some of the best lasagna in the River Valley, you've got to stop here. You won't be sorry for what the excellent food and service has to offer.

Location: 201 N 14th St, Fort Smith, AR 72901