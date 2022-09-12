Where Can You Find a Mega Burrito in Fort Smith?

Are you super hungry and want to fill your appetite on a budget? There is no better way to do that than with a Burrito. I will admit that Fort Smith has more than a few places where you can enjoy an awesome burrito at.

But what if you want something a little out of the ordinary? A monster sized burrito perhaps? Well, I found a place that serves up a large burrito that's easy on the wallet. La Mesa, located on Highway 271 in Fort Smith, has a centralized location that's easy to get to.

You can order over the phone or get your food at the drive-thru if you are in a hurry. The burrito California was what I had and the flavor was excellent. The fresh ingredients made all the difference in the world, and the food was piping hot.

The burrito California can be had in a number of different ways, but since I was eating lunch I decided to go with chicken. A chicken burrito is a lot fresher, and it won't leave you feeling as bogged down if you have to do a job where there is a lot of activity.

The burrito California was packed with all kinds of fresh ingredients including piping hot rice and cheese. What I liked was that the flavor was not overly powerful. There was spice, but it wasn't so much that it made it uncomfortable to eat.

The fresh salsa that you get with your burrito is also tasty and adds to the dish. If you get the lunch special, the burrito comes with a side of rice and beans. There is also a large breakfast burrito option that comes with big pieces of potato inside.

Both options are sizably much larger than other burritos that you can get in the area. If you are hungry and want something satisfying on a budget, these monster burritos won't let you down.

Location: 6500 Hwy 271 S, Fort Smith, AR 72908