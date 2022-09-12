Which Fort Smith Restaurants Have The Best Outdoor Patios?

There is no feeling like eating outdoors. The weather in the River Valley is always so nice, and it is getting cooler outside as we approach fall. Fort Smith has some of the best places to dine on a patio, and if you enjoy eating outdoors, you can't go wrong.

Depending on the type of food that you fancy, there are quite a few different places to choose from. I myself prefer Italian cuisine, but there are many other notable choices. When you first roll into town, many options will greet you that also have outdoor music venues.

These places are generally live on Friday and Saturday nights, and add to the unique aesthetic that the city has to offer. By far one of the most romantic patios in Fort Smith is The Rialto Restaurant. This restaurant is located in the same building as a bank and the dining experience is top notch.

The food is expertly prepared by a chef who cares about it. The outdoor dining experience has beautiful string lights and excellent shading to cover you on those hot summer days. The evening experience especially in the fall is like nothing else.

You can dine here on a date or by yourself and enjoy all of the ambiance that the downtown area has to offer. If you want something a little more festive La Huerta Mexican Restaurant on Garrison Avenue has live music every Friday and Saturday night.

While the music is great the food is also quite well prepared. The cuisine is fresh and there are a number of well known dishes that you can have. I had the cheese enchiladas and the quality of the food and the flavor was exceptional.

There are other dishes that you can have here as well that are quite delicious. The Carne Asada nachos are well rounded with a lot of food and fresh ingredients. There are plenty more places where you can dine outdoors in Fort Smith but these are two of my personal favorites.

There is nothing quite like dining outdoors, especially when the weather is nice. You'll get to enjoy live music and experience some of the best food in the River Valley.