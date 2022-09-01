Meatloaf, Sandwiches, Oh My This Spot Has It All

The culinary scene in Fort Smith is so diverse that there is literally a taste for every person. Whether you like good old fashioned country cooking or you want some fresh Mexican food. But sometimes you just want one of the classics to satisfy your appetite. I found a place with everything, and the prices are just as affordable, so you can enjoy yourself.

Calico County is located right behind the Sams Club on Rogers Ave. If you don't look carefully, you'd miss the location. But the search is worth it, because Calico County has some of the best food you'll find in Fort Smith. Perhaps the most notable dish is the meatloaf, which receives rave reviews wherever you look.

I had to try the meatloaf and see what all the fuss was about. I myself like a good meatloaf and especially now that the weather is starting to get cooler. Meatloaf is sort of that special dish that is simple to prepare and tasty on the pallette. The first thing I noticed about the meatloaf was how fulfilling it was.

There is a certain way that you can make the recipe that gets the meatloaf to stick together so perfectly. I was very satisfied with how the flavor of the meatloaf was and how hot the food was. But you know what caught my attention? The sauce on the top of the meatloaf. The sauce is made in house, and it tastes so darn good.

The rest of the menu has the usual home cooking fare that you'd expect. The restaurant has been in business for decades now, so they have tailored the menu around what they regular customers enjoy. Whether you want a Reuben sandwich or a burger you are sure to find it here. We did try the french fries, and they were hot and perfectly seasoned.

The decor of the restaurant is old fashioned and very attractive. There are all kinds of historical pieces and art scattered throughout the dining room. The staff is attentive and works hard to get your order filled quickly. As far as quality and delicious food go, there is no shortage of either here at Calico County.

If you happen to be in the Fort Smith area around Rogers Avenue you've got to give this place a try. The delicious food and wonderful atmosphere are both things that you don't find often anymore.

Location: 2401 S 56th St, Fort Smith, AR 72903