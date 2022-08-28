This Place is Serving Up a Delicious and Simple Brisket

Cameron Eittreim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AoRiv_0hY2w7JJ00
Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash

Beef brisket is one of life's simple joys when it comes to barbecue. There are so many types of barbecue to choose from, that it can seem like an endless array of choices. But if you don't want to mess with bones or different cuts of meat, the brisket is a simple and delicious choice. The barbecue scene in Fort Smith is diverse, with many options.

I like a brisket that is juicy and has a lot of flavor in the meat. There are different ways to marinade and grill the brisket to get the right flavor out of it. Some restaurants rush the process along, and you can taste it in the meat. But when I encountered The Yellow Umbrella restaurant, my attitude was completely changed.

First off, this restaurant is bright and noticeable, so when you walk up to it, you know that you are in for something unique. The menu contains many items that you might be used to. Sandwiches, burgers, and of course brisket. The brisket is grilled to perfection, with the meat having just the right amount of juicy flavor.

When you first pull up to this restaurant, you might not expect to find a delicious brisket here. But that is exactly what you'll find. The menu also had many great items that I haven't seen anywhere else, such as seasoned shoestring fries. The time your food gets to you is also impressive. I had my order quickly.

Now just because the food comes out fast doesn't mean it's lacking in quality. The food was nice and hot, the flavor was excellent. There was no overload of seasoning, but the flavor wasn't lacking either. The dish was well prepared, and the prices are affordable enough that you can go here on lunch.

Location: 1608 S Greenwood Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fort Smith# Brisket# Local# Meat# Food

Comments / 0

Published by

Published author & business owner who enjoys exploring local travel destinations.

Fort Smith, AR
3895 followers

More from Cameron Eittreim

Fort Smith, AR

Meatloaf, Sandwiches, Oh My This Spot Has It All

The culinary scene in Fort Smith is so diverse that there is literally a taste for every person. Whether you like good old fashioned country cooking or you want some fresh Mexican food. But sometimes you just want one of the classics to satisfy your appetite. I found a place with everything, and the prices are just as affordable, so you can enjoy yourself.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

A Piece of Our Childhood Is About To Open in Fort Smith

There is something special going on in the commercial space behind the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Rogers Avenue. Something that many people will not only be familiar with, but embrace wholeheartedly. Someone will put together a new place, and his passion is the arcade.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Smith, AR

I Found The Perfect Place For Taco Tuesday In Fort Smith

Where do you go for a great taco in Fort Smith? Well, the choices are seemingly endless. There are so many great places where you can get a taco in this beautiful riverfront town. But it's the quality of the fresh tacos that I look for when I want something quick and easy to eat. Street tacos are my favorite, but you can never get the same taco twice.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

Where To Find The Most Authentic Pork Ribs in Fort Smith

What constitutes a great pork rib? Could it be the juicy flavor? Or the way the meat is smoked or grilled to perfection? Living in the south, I have heard almost every argument for what makes a great pork rib, and Fort Smith has quite a few great spots. Although beef ribs are the preferred choice for many people, I actually prefer the pork ribs.

Read full story

Where To Find The Biggest Angus Burger in Fort Smith

Burgers, who doesn't love a good burger, right? But there is a difference between a run of the mill fast-food burger and the type of burger that uses real beef. I'm talking about a delicious Angus burger, the kind that makes your mouth water. If you live in Fort Smith, then you know that it's home to quite a few places where you can find such a burger.

Read full story
1 comments

Where To Find Authentic Nachos In Fort Smith?

Nachos are one of life's greatest joys when it comes to food. The simplicity of fresh nachos with fresh cheese and ingredients is often understated. But when the dish is prepared right, you'll experience a culinary satisfaction like no other. There is no doubt that Fort Smith has a few excellent spots to find fresh nachos for lunch or dinner.

Read full story
1 comments

The Fort Smith Restaurant Perfected the Dish of Chow Mein

Chow mein is one of the most delightful dishes in the culinary world. Not only does it combine the wonderful texture of egg noodles with vegetables and flavor, but it's also one of the most common dishes you can find. The problem is that not everyone prepares a good chow mein, and oftentimes it will either be too salty or too wet.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

The Fort Smith Lunch Spot Is Serving Up Delicious Soup

There are a few things that I enjoy more than a great bowl of soup. Sure, you have your more complicated dishes, and sometimes you are hungry for more. But when it comes to it, a good bowl of soup hits the spot right. And in Fort Smith, there are quite a few spots to find a bowl of soup should you seek it out.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

This Fort Smith Restaurant Has a Delicious Mix of Steak & Sushi

Photo Credit Jakub Kapusnak on Foodies Feed. When it comes to finding high quality cuisine in a dining experience, I am constantly pleased with what I find in Fort Smith. The restaurant scene is one of the best in the country, and there are constantly new and unique offerings. If you haven't explored the Fort Smith culinary scene, you are definitely missing something special.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

This Fort Smith Gas Station Broke The Mold On Pizza

The pizza scene in Fort Smith is better than I expected, especially coming from the big city. There are quite a few great places to get a slice of pizza. Hot fresh pizza is what it does for me. There is nothing better than a fresh slice of pizza. The other day, when I stopped into a gas station I don't often frequent, I couldn't help but smell the wonderful aroma in the air.

Read full story
4 comments
Hot Springs, AR

Seven Days in Hot Springs, Arkansas: What To Expect

Downtown Hot Springs, a view from the car.Cameron Eittreim. Hot Springs, Arkansas is a beautiful resort town located a few hours outside of Little Rock. Part of the reason that we were interested in moving to Arkansas was the vast natural beauty that the state has to offer. The town of Hot Springs is beautiful. As soon as you enter the town, all you see are lush trees and beautiful lakes with plenty of boats and activities going on. The lakes are lined with condos and private residences, and the whole town had a friendly vibe.

Read full story
3 comments
Fort Smith, AR

I Walked Into a Fort Smith Restaurant And Found This

It's Friday night and hunger hits, but I don't want just some fast food. I want something with some substance. Luckily, Fort Smith is a town where I can drive around fairly easily and find something unique to eat. I thought I wanted something spicy and filing, so Mexican food was the logical next stop for my taste buds.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Smith, AR

I Found The Biggest Pizza in Fort Smith

Anywhere you go to eat nowadays, it seems like the menu items are a tad bit smaller, right? Well, pizza is the one food that never seems to get smaller. Depending on the type of pizza you get, of course, because there are so many options. Of course, you've got the thin crust, then you've got stuffed crust, and there is even pan pizza.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

This Fort Smith Gas Station Has the 411 on Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and gravy are the cornerstone of a great breakfast. If you live in Fort Smith, there are no shortage of places where you can find great biscuits and gravy. But there is one gas station in particular that has made biscuits and gravy a perfect art. When it comes to a great biscuit and gravy, nothing is more important than a fluffy biscuit.

Read full story
5 comments
Fort Smith, AR

Who Has The Tastiest Wings In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Chicken wings are one of life's most beloved foods in the world. The most common idea of a chicken wing is the spicy red sauced creation that you get at a pizza parlor or at a barbecue. But there are so many other unique ways to enjoy your chicken wings. Depending on what your flavor of choice is, there are so many unique chicken wing recipes to choose from.

Read full story
2 comments
Fort Smith, AR

It's The End of An Era As This Fort Smith Business Closes

The rise of digital streaming has been a big blow to physical media stores. In the Fort Smith area, we lost the Hastings store a few years back, but we still had Movie Town. Well, one of the well known Movie Town locations on Phoenix Avenue will finally close their doors sometime in August. There has not been a definitive last day of business announced yet.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Smith, AR

The Mighty Crab Is Here, but Is It Worth It?

It took over a year, but the wait is over, the Mighty Crab in Fort Smith is now open. There was a lot of anticipation for this restaurant, because who doesn't love fresh seafood? The Mighty Crab has a lot to offer, and taking a look at the menu, your taste buds will be watering. If the location looks familiar, that is because The Mighty Crab took over the former location of Furrs Buffet. That restaurant closed sometime in 2020, and there was soon a sign that said The Mighty Crab was coming soon.

Read full story
12 comments
Fort Smith, AR

Inside This Fort Smith Bank Is a Time Tested Chicken Recipe

There are so many great restaurants to visit in Fort Smith, but there is one when you first roll into downtown that is more unique than the rest. Located inside a bank is a restaurant that has been in business for a few years, serving culture and cuisine. The Rialto restaurant was founded by Keith Jeremiah and James Thomas after the Fianna Hills Country Club closed its doors.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

The Intimate Date Spot In Fort Smith For French Cuisine

When it comes to French cuisine, there is something special about it that many other cuisine choices cannot match. The artistry and flavor that goes into every dish is something special and unique. The restaurants that serve French cuisine usually don't advertise it as heavily as say an Italian restaurant would. Instead, the focus is more on the atmosphere and presentation. There is one place in Fort Smith, located downtown, that has a surreal feeling as soon as you walk in the door.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy