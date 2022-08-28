This Place is Serving Up a Delicious and Simple Brisket

Beef brisket is one of life's simple joys when it comes to barbecue. There are so many types of barbecue to choose from, that it can seem like an endless array of choices. But if you don't want to mess with bones or different cuts of meat, the brisket is a simple and delicious choice. The barbecue scene in Fort Smith is diverse, with many options.

I like a brisket that is juicy and has a lot of flavor in the meat. There are different ways to marinade and grill the brisket to get the right flavor out of it. Some restaurants rush the process along, and you can taste it in the meat. But when I encountered The Yellow Umbrella restaurant, my attitude was completely changed.

First off, this restaurant is bright and noticeable, so when you walk up to it, you know that you are in for something unique. The menu contains many items that you might be used to. Sandwiches, burgers, and of course brisket. The brisket is grilled to perfection, with the meat having just the right amount of juicy flavor.

When you first pull up to this restaurant, you might not expect to find a delicious brisket here. But that is exactly what you'll find. The menu also had many great items that I haven't seen anywhere else, such as seasoned shoestring fries. The time your food gets to you is also impressive. I had my order quickly.

Now just because the food comes out fast doesn't mean it's lacking in quality. The food was nice and hot, the flavor was excellent. There was no overload of seasoning, but the flavor wasn't lacking either. The dish was well prepared, and the prices are affordable enough that you can go here on lunch.

Location: 1608 S Greenwood Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901