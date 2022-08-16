This Fort Smith Gas Station Broke The Mold On Pizza

The pizza scene in Fort Smith is better than I expected, especially coming from the big city. There are quite a few great places to get a slice of pizza. Hot fresh pizza is what it does for me. There is nothing better than a fresh slice of pizza. The other day, when I stopped into a gas station I don't often frequent, I couldn't help but smell the wonderful aroma in the air.

The thing with pizza is that the right crust and sauce make all the difference in the world. I am not particularly a fan of thin-crust pizza. I like a crust with some substance, and deep dish crust is my favorite. From the outside, the Garrison Pointe Market looks like another gas station, albeit a pretty nice looking one. But inside there is a surprise.

This particular gas station is home to a Godfather's Pizza Express. If you know anything about good pizza, then you have been into a Godfather's establishment at some point. The last time I had Godfather's Pizza was during our Branson trip last summer. This location offers the full menu, and you can call in and order ahead.

The first thing I like about this place is that you are always greeted with a smile. If you don't have time to order ahead or look at the menu ahead of time, they will give you a menu right there. I almost always order the Hawaiian when I go here. I get it with extra sauce and extra cheese, and the flavor is so good when it comes out of the oven with that bubbling texture.

Surprisingly enough, my kids enjoy the cheese pizza here. Usually they want pepperoni, but one day we decided to substitute, and they have been stuck on it ever since. The Half Pound Bone-In Wings are decent for the price. They won't knock your socks off, but they are good in a pinch. All the food here is prepared fresh to order.

There is also a dessert menu, I personally enjoy the Cinnamon Streusel. It comes out of the oven nice and hot with delicious flavor. I generally don't go for dessert style pizza, but when you have kids, they always want something sweet to eat. And it never hurts to finish the night off with something warm and sweet either.

If you've been looking for a great slice of pizza in Fort Smith and are in a rush, you can't beat the God Father's Pizza Express. The service is great, and the food is made hot and fresh to order. Which when it comes to pizza is one of the most important qualities.

Location: 415 Garrison Ave A, Fort Smith, AR 72901