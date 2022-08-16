Fort Smith, AR

This Fort Smith Gas Station Broke The Mold On Pizza

Cameron Eittreim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4foIPa_0hJCtxYH00
Photo by Peter Bravo de los Rios on Unsplash

The pizza scene in Fort Smith is better than I expected, especially coming from the big city. There are quite a few great places to get a slice of pizza. Hot fresh pizza is what it does for me. There is nothing better than a fresh slice of pizza. The other day, when I stopped into a gas station I don't often frequent, I couldn't help but smell the wonderful aroma in the air.

The thing with pizza is that the right crust and sauce make all the difference in the world. I am not particularly a fan of thin-crust pizza. I like a crust with some substance, and deep dish crust is my favorite. From the outside, the Garrison Pointe Market looks like another gas station, albeit a pretty nice looking one. But inside there is a surprise.

This particular gas station is home to a Godfather's Pizza Express. If you know anything about good pizza, then you have been into a Godfather's establishment at some point. The last time I had Godfather's Pizza was during our Branson trip last summer. This location offers the full menu, and you can call in and order ahead.

The first thing I like about this place is that you are always greeted with a smile. If you don't have time to order ahead or look at the menu ahead of time, they will give you a menu right there. I almost always order the Hawaiian when I go here. I get it with extra sauce and extra cheese, and the flavor is so good when it comes out of the oven with that bubbling texture.

Surprisingly enough, my kids enjoy the cheese pizza here. Usually they want pepperoni, but one day we decided to substitute, and they have been stuck on it ever since. The Half Pound Bone-In Wings are decent for the price. They won't knock your socks off, but they are good in a pinch. All the food here is prepared fresh to order.

There is also a dessert menu, I personally enjoy the Cinnamon Streusel. It comes out of the oven nice and hot with delicious flavor. I generally don't go for dessert style pizza, but when you have kids, they always want something sweet to eat. And it never hurts to finish the night off with something warm and sweet either.

If you've been looking for a great slice of pizza in Fort Smith and are in a rush, you can't beat the God Father's Pizza Express. The service is great, and the food is made hot and fresh to order. Which when it comes to pizza is one of the most important qualities.

Location: 415 Garrison Ave A, Fort Smith, AR 72901

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pizza# Fort Smith# Local# Food# Travel

Comments / 4

Published by

Published author & business owner who enjoys exploring local travel destinations.

Fort Smith, AR
3834 followers

More from Cameron Eittreim

Hot Springs, AR

Seven Days in Hot Springs, Arkansas: What To Expect

Downtown Hot Springs, a view from the car.Cameron Eittreim. Hot Springs, Arkansas is a beautiful resort town located a few hours outside of Little Rock. Part of the reason that we were interested in moving to Arkansas was the vast natural beauty that the state has to offer. The town of Hot Springs is beautiful. As soon as you enter the town, all you see are lush trees and beautiful lakes with plenty of boats and activities going on. The lakes are lined with condos and private residences, and the whole town had a friendly vibe.

Read full story
3 comments
Fort Smith, AR

I Walked Into a Fort Smith Restaurant And Found This

It's Friday night and hunger hits, but I don't want just some fast food. I want something with some substance. Luckily, Fort Smith is a town where I can drive around fairly easily and find something unique to eat. I thought I wanted something spicy and filing, so Mexican food was the logical next stop for my taste buds.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Smith, AR

I Found The Biggest Pizza in Fort Smith

Anywhere you go to eat nowadays, it seems like the menu items are a tad bit smaller, right? Well, pizza is the one food that never seems to get smaller. Depending on the type of pizza you get, of course, because there are so many options. Of course, you've got the thin crust, then you've got stuffed crust, and there is even pan pizza.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

This Fort Smith Gas Station Has the 411 on Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and gravy are the cornerstone of a great breakfast. If you live in Fort Smith, there are no shortage of places where you can find great biscuits and gravy. But there is one gas station in particular that has made biscuits and gravy a perfect art. When it comes to a great biscuit and gravy, nothing is more important than a fluffy biscuit.

Read full story
4 comments
Fort Smith, AR

Who Has The Tastiest Wings In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Chicken wings are one of life's most beloved foods in the world. The most common idea of a chicken wing is the spicy red sauced creation that you get at a pizza parlor or at a barbecue. But there are so many other unique ways to enjoy your chicken wings. Depending on what your flavor of choice is, there are so many unique chicken wing recipes to choose from.

Read full story
2 comments
Fort Smith, AR

It's The End of An Era As This Fort Smith Business Closes

The rise of digital streaming has been a big blow to physical media stores. In the Fort Smith area, we lost the Hastings store a few years back, but we still had Movie Town. Well, one of the well known Movie Town locations on Phoenix Avenue will finally close their doors sometime in August. There has not been a definitive last day of business announced yet.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Smith, AR

The Mighty Crab Is Here, but Is It Worth It?

It took over a year, but the wait is over, the Mighty Crab in Fort Smith is now open. There was a lot of anticipation for this restaurant, because who doesn't love fresh seafood? The Mighty Crab has a lot to offer, and taking a look at the menu, your taste buds will be watering. If the location looks familiar, that is because The Mighty Crab took over the former location of Furrs Buffet. That restaurant closed sometime in 2020, and there was soon a sign that said The Mighty Crab was coming soon.

Read full story
12 comments
Fort Smith, AR

Inside This Fort Smith Bank Is a Time Tested Chicken Recipe

There are so many great restaurants to visit in Fort Smith, but there is one when you first roll into downtown that is more unique than the rest. Located inside a bank is a restaurant that has been in business for a few years, serving culture and cuisine. The Rialto restaurant was founded by Keith Jeremiah and James Thomas after the Fianna Hills Country Club closed its doors.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

The Intimate Date Spot In Fort Smith For French Cuisine

When it comes to French cuisine, there is something special about it that many other cuisine choices cannot match. The artistry and flavor that goes into every dish is something special and unique. The restaurants that serve French cuisine usually don't advertise it as heavily as say an Italian restaurant would. Instead, the focus is more on the atmosphere and presentation. There is one place in Fort Smith, located downtown, that has a surreal feeling as soon as you walk in the door.

Read full story
2 comments
Fort Smith, AR

What's All The Commotion About This Fort Smith Taco Spot?

If there is one food that I am partial to the most, it is the taco. There is just something about the simplicity and wonderful flavor of a good taco. It doesn't take much to make one right, but it takes the right fresh ingredients and the right sauce. Whether you eat you tacos cold or you like them piping hot, there are a variety of ways to enjoy a good taco. Personally, I enjoy a simple taco with a lot of salsa poured onto the top.

Read full story
2 comments
Fort Smith, AR

One Hidden Place In Fort Smith Is Serving Up Pizza Delight

Pizza, it's one of those things that you just can't live without. The pizza scene in Fort Smith is better than I've seen in other places. Instead of being overrun with chain restaurants there are a lot of independent pizza parlors here. The thing with these places is that they all have their own special take on the general idea of what a pizza should be. And that's what I like, because I don't always want to have the same tasting pizza.

Read full story
3 comments
Fort Smith, AR

This Fort Smith Cafe Has a Secret Recipe For Its Success

As I have been getting out more and more lately, I have come to the discovery that there is such a robust culinary scene here in Fort Smith. After taking a bike ride through the Ben Geren regional park, I wanted something light to eat for lunch. Instead of going to a full-on restaurant, I decided to look up cafes in the area. I didn't want to go to one of the chain establishments, as the prices are high and the food is never that good.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

Who Has The Biggest Burgers In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Fort Smith is a real food city, there are so many delicious spots to go eat. But there is one food in particular that you will find in long order in Fort Smith, and that is the burger. Now burgers come in various types, but let's be honest, you want a burger that truly satisfies your hunger, and the fast food imitations don't satisfy you. Fortunately, you are in luck, because there are quite a few spots in Fort Smith serving up a true full-sized burger.

Read full story
9 comments
Fort Smith, AR

This Fort Smith Gas Station Has an Unbelievable Catfish Recipe

Every morning at about 2:45am on Wheeler Ave in Fort Smith, there is a line that stretches out the door of a gas station for a solid hour. What is all the excitement about? Well, it's not to get fuel and a donut, that's for sure. It's because there is a family run business that has some of the most delicious fried food and breakfast items that you will ever eat. You say to yourself, gas station food? Yes, but this isn't an ordinary gas station.

Read full story
8 comments
Fort Smith, AR

Sippin' On a Latte At The Artistic Bean

In my continued effort to showcase the downtown culture that Fort Smith has, I wanted to talk about a small café that should not be overlooked. Nestled between two historic buildings in the bottom of the old Arkansas Valley Trust office is a wonderful café called The Artistic Bean. Nowadays, a certain coffee chain dominates the general market. But there is still a void that the classic café fills in the hearts of people who want to experience a delicious cup of coffee.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

Why Haven't You Visited Timeless Oddities and Curiosities?

Back in 2020, when I tried to launch my own local publication in the midst of the pandemic, there was a unique new shop in downtown Fort Smith that I did a piece about. Timeless Oddities and Curiosities caught my attention because they took over the former location of the tea room on the corner of Garrison Ave. Take one look at this shop, and you'll know right away that it's not your normal vanilla style retailer, and that's okay.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

It's That Time Again For The Art On The Border Art Show & Sale

If there is one thing I've learned to love about living in Fort Smith, Arkansas, it is the abundance of local culture and things to do. This town has so much to see and do, and there is a budding local art scene that is nice. The Gallery on Garrison is a great place to check out new local art and interesting art shows. If you can't swing by that gallery, there is a great art show coming up.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

Who Has The Tastiest Steaks In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

A wise man once told me that you can tell a lot about how well a person is doing by what they eat. When you are doing well, you can eat what you want, and one thing that defines a high priced budget is a great steak. You will pay a lot for a great steak, but you will also leave the restaurant with a satisfied feeling. Nothing beats a delicious steak, and that's why I only go to certain restaurants when I want a steak. Finding a great steak is not just confined to the steak itself, but also depends on how it's seasoned, prepared, and ultimately served.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Smith, AR

Who Has The Tastiest Breakfast In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Breakfast, it is the most important meal of the day, right? But what if you don't want to take all the time in the morning to prepare it yourself? Well, if you live in the Fort, there are many excellent places where you can head to for breakfast. A few of these places that I will feature are my personal favorites, and they offer something for everyone. I am not a traditionalist when it comes to breakfast, and my tastes vary. One morning I might feel like a breakfast burrito, and another I might just want a poached egg on sourdough bread.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy