Seven Days in Hot Springs, Arkansas: What To Expect

Downtown Hot Springs, a view from the car. Cameron Eittreim

Hot Springs, Arkansas is a beautiful resort town located a few hours outside of Little Rock. Part of the reason that we were interested in moving to Arkansas was the vast natural beauty that the state has to offer. The town of Hot Springs is beautiful. As soon as you enter the town, all you see are lush trees and beautiful lakes with plenty of boats and activities going on. The lakes are lined with condos and private residences, and the whole town had a friendly vibe.

We made it to town on Monday around 3 in the afternoon. We booked a lake house on Airbnb, and the residence was situated right down the street from the Harps grocery story and many activities. The house itself was beautifully well kept and had a deck that overlooked the lakefront. The neighborhood in which the house was situated had a very communal feeling. At night, the sound of the lake was calming, and the view was exceptional.

The view from the lake house Cameron Eittreim

Day two, we decided to set out and see the sights. Hot Springs has many tourism areas that you can visit. As far as family fun goes we went to Fun Trackers Family Fun Park. The entire park was well kept and the prices were quite affordable. You got to pick from three different activities for $32 a person. We did the Go Karts, the Water Bumper Boats, and the Mini Golf.

The Mini Golf course is well kept, with a beautiful fountain and fresh blue water. The day that we went it was very hot outside with high humidity so it took away from the experience somewhat. But on a cool day, I'd recommend Fun Trackers Family Fun Park any time. The arcade they had here was also great, and the kids won quite a few prizes.

Lunch at On the Border Cameron Eittreim

As far as the dining goes, there are plenty of great places to eat in Hot Springs. After going to the mini golf course we decided to stop at On The Border. The lunch menu was excellent, I had the smothered burrito and the food was brought out very quickly. The food was also piping hot, which I didn't expect when it came out so quickly. The cheese sauce on top of the burrito was great, the flavor was abundant.

There is so much shopping to be had in Hot Springs, being a bargain hunter I had to check out Five Below. It seems like there is a Five Below in almost every vacation town I have been to. When I went to Branson last year, the Five Below was still under construction, so I didn't get to see it. There are also plenty of local souvenir shops where you can find local art and gifts.

Although there are boat rental places that line the shores, we decided not to rent a boat. Having young children, I was not comfortable with it at the moment. We decided to keep it simple and do a lot of swimming, fishing, and campfires. The water is excellent for snorkeling, and on the shore it is nice and calm, so you don't have to stress on the kids having a good time.

Finally, on the last day of our trip, we went to the Fisherman's Wharf restaurant. The place is situated right on the water, and you can eat outside on the deck and check out the lake. There are huge fans that are blowing on the deck and it feels great. We had the crab legs, and they were amazingly fresh, and the service was so friendly. We even got to take some seashells for the road.

Overall, it was a wonderful trip,the house on the lake was great and the relaxation was well needed. Hot Springs is a friendly town and the perfect place to take your family in the summer or winter if you don't want to fight with the crowds of a bigger city. If you love the water and want to have fun in the natural state, then you can't go wrong in Hot Springs.