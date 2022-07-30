I Walked Into a Fort Smith Restaurant And Found This

It's Friday night and hunger hits, but I don't want just some fast food. I want something with some substance. Luckily, Fort Smith is a town where I can drive around fairly easily and find something unique to eat. I thought I wanted something spicy and filing, so Mexican food was the logical next stop for my taste buds.

If you live in Fort Smith, then you know that we are no strangers to Mexican food. There are so many restaurants to choose from that you will never get bored. But the thing that separates many of these restaurants is the size of the portions. When I get a super burrito, I want a burrito that is huge, not just your average tortilla wrapped treat.

Then I was driving down Midland Blvd, and a restaurant caught my attention. The sign said Tacolicious, and that caught my attention. So I decided to walk into the restaurant and see if the food stacked up to my expectations. The menu is diverse, and there are many traditional items to choose from, including many burrito options.

The burritos here are gigantic, and when I say gigantic, I mean huge! You will need to plan to share your lunch or dinner, because the average person cannot eat this entire burrito in one sitting. The ingredients are fresh to order, and I love the depth to the recipe. The steak burrito has delicious fresh Carne Asada, fresh lettuce, refried beans, big chunks of tomato, and of course fresh cheese.

The burst of flavors that I experienced in my burrito were delicious. I don't think I have eaten a burrito this good in a long time, and the food was piping hot. That's the main problem with many places where I have ordered a burrito from in the past, the food was cold. But at Tacolicious, that isn't the case at all. The food was delicious and hot.

There are also other menu items to choose from, whether you want something light or a full meal. The quesadillas are huge, with plenty of fresh ingredients and flavor. The enchiladas are also delicious, with plenty of cheese and meat packed into them. Don't forget about the side dishes either, the Spanish rice is delicious, and the refried beans are cooked just right.

When it comes to eating a large burrito, this is my favorite place to get one in Fort Smith. The location is kind of tucked away on Midland Blvd, but it is not too far to go. If you want a delicious lunch that will fill you up and leave you with leftovers, you can't go wrong at Tacolicious.