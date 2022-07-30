This Fort Smith Gas Station Has the 411 on Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and gravy are the cornerstone of a great breakfast. If you live in Fort Smith, there are no shortage of places where you can find great biscuits and gravy. But there is one gas station in particular that has made biscuits and gravy a perfect art. When it comes to a great biscuit and gravy, nothing is more important than a fluffy biscuit.

In addition, you have to have the right gravy with enough flavor. When you get the right combination of this, you will have biscuits and gravy that you wouldn't believe. The Pic-N-Tote on the corner of HWY 271 S has been serving delicious biscuits and gravy for years now. At around 3AM daily, you can see the line start to form at the place.

Many customers are just getting gas for their morning commute, but the select few who know what to expect are there to get a hot breakfast. As soon as the food is prepared, the smell resonates throughout the place. The gravy is nice and hot, with just the amount of black pepper blended in, so you get a hint of spice, but nothing too extreme.

The biscuits are nice and fluffy, and they are made fresh to order every morning. That is one of the most important things when it comes to biscuits and gravy in the morning. You don't want something that will taste dry. The right biscuit should be soft and flaky, and they are when you come into here.

There is also a menu with lots of other delicious items to choose from. All throughout the day, this place serves delicious food. Every time I stop here for gas or a snack, they are putting fresh food into the hot box. The pizza is Hunt Brothers pizza, and it is delicious if you get it when it is piping hot.

You can also order a whole pizza or meal package for the family. All-in-all, coming here for a hot biscuit and gravy breakfast has been nice. But when it comes down to it, there is a lot more to the menu than just that. If you want a fresh and hot bite to eat in the morning or afternoon I recommend you stop and see the friendly people at Pic-N-Tote on S 271.

Location: 6217 HWY 271 S, Fort Smith, AR 72908