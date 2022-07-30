Fort Smith, AR

This Fort Smith Gas Station Has the 411 on Biscuits and Gravy

Cameron Eittreim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xilJA_0gyuVWfE00
Photo by Stephen McFadden on Unsplash

Biscuits and gravy are the cornerstone of a great breakfast. If you live in Fort Smith, there are no shortage of places where you can find great biscuits and gravy. But there is one gas station in particular that has made biscuits and gravy a perfect art. When it comes to a great biscuit and gravy, nothing is more important than a fluffy biscuit.

In addition, you have to have the right gravy with enough flavor. When you get the right combination of this, you will have biscuits and gravy that you wouldn't believe. The Pic-N-Tote on the corner of HWY 271 S has been serving delicious biscuits and gravy for years now. At around 3AM daily, you can see the line start to form at the place.

Many customers are just getting gas for their morning commute, but the select few who know what to expect are there to get a hot breakfast. As soon as the food is prepared, the smell resonates throughout the place. The gravy is nice and hot, with just the amount of black pepper blended in, so you get a hint of spice, but nothing too extreme.

The biscuits are nice and fluffy, and they are made fresh to order every morning. That is one of the most important things when it comes to biscuits and gravy in the morning. You don't want something that will taste dry. The right biscuit should be soft and flaky, and they are when you come into here.

There is also a menu with lots of other delicious items to choose from. All throughout the day, this place serves delicious food. Every time I stop here for gas or a snack, they are putting fresh food into the hot box. The pizza is Hunt Brothers pizza, and it is delicious if you get it when it is piping hot.

You can also order a whole pizza or meal package for the family. All-in-all, coming here for a hot biscuit and gravy breakfast has been nice. But when it comes down to it, there is a lot more to the menu than just that. If you want a fresh and hot bite to eat in the morning or afternoon I recommend you stop and see the friendly people at Pic-N-Tote on S 271.

Location: 6217 HWY 271 S, Fort Smith, AR 72908

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fort Smith# Breakfast# Local# Biscuits and Gravy# Food

Comments / 3

Published by

Published author & business owner who enjoys exploring local travel destinations.

Fort Smith, AR
3683 followers

More from Cameron Eittreim

Fort Smith, AR

I Found The Biggest Pizza in Fort Smith

Anywhere you go to eat nowadays, it seems like the menu items are a tad bit smaller, right? Well, pizza is the one food that never seems to get smaller. Depending on the type of pizza you get, of course, because there are so many options. Of course, you've got the thin crust, then you've got stuffed crust, and there is even pan pizza.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

Who Has The Tastiest Wings In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Chicken wings are one of life's most beloved foods in the world. The most common idea of a chicken wing is the spicy red sauced creation that you get at a pizza parlor or at a barbecue. But there are so many other unique ways to enjoy your chicken wings. Depending on what your flavor of choice is, there are so many unique chicken wing recipes to choose from.

Read full story
2 comments
Fort Smith, AR

The Mighty Crab Is Here, but Is It Worth It?

It took over a year, but the wait is over, the Mighty Crab in Fort Smith is now open. There was a lot of anticipation for this restaurant, because who doesn't love fresh seafood? The Mighty Crab has a lot to offer, and taking a look at the menu, your taste buds will be watering. If the location looks familiar, that is because The Mighty Crab took over the former location of Furrs Buffet. That restaurant closed sometime in 2020, and there was soon a sign that said The Mighty Crab was coming soon.

Read full story
12 comments
Fort Smith, AR

Inside This Fort Smith Bank Is a Time Tested Chicken Recipe

There are so many great restaurants to visit in Fort Smith, but there is one when you first roll into downtown that is more unique than the rest. Located inside a bank is a restaurant that has been in business for a few years, serving culture and cuisine. The Rialto restaurant was founded by Keith Jeremiah and James Thomas after the Fianna Hills Country Club closed its doors.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

The Intimate Date Spot In Fort Smith For French Cuisine

When it comes to French cuisine, there is something special about it that many other cuisine choices cannot match. The artistry and flavor that goes into every dish is something special and unique. The restaurants that serve French cuisine usually don't advertise it as heavily as say an Italian restaurant would. Instead, the focus is more on the atmosphere and presentation. There is one place in Fort Smith, located downtown, that has a surreal feeling as soon as you walk in the door.

Read full story
2 comments
Fort Smith, AR

What's All The Commotion About This Fort Smith Taco Spot?

If there is one food that I am partial to the most, it is the taco. There is just something about the simplicity and wonderful flavor of a good taco. It doesn't take much to make one right, but it takes the right fresh ingredients and the right sauce. Whether you eat you tacos cold or you like them piping hot, there are a variety of ways to enjoy a good taco. Personally, I enjoy a simple taco with a lot of salsa poured onto the top.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Smith, AR

One Hidden Place In Fort Smith Is Serving Up Pizza Delight

Pizza, it's one of those things that you just can't live without. The pizza scene in Fort Smith is better than I've seen in other places. Instead of being overrun with chain restaurants there are a lot of independent pizza parlors here. The thing with these places is that they all have their own special take on the general idea of what a pizza should be. And that's what I like, because I don't always want to have the same tasting pizza.

Read full story
3 comments
Fort Smith, AR

This Fort Smith Cafe Has a Secret Recipe For Its Success

As I have been getting out more and more lately, I have come to the discovery that there is such a robust culinary scene here in Fort Smith. After taking a bike ride through the Ben Geren regional park, I wanted something light to eat for lunch. Instead of going to a full-on restaurant, I decided to look up cafes in the area. I didn't want to go to one of the chain establishments, as the prices are high and the food is never that good.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

Who Has The Biggest Burgers In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Fort Smith is a real food city, there are so many delicious spots to go eat. But there is one food in particular that you will find in long order in Fort Smith, and that is the burger. Now burgers come in various types, but let's be honest, you want a burger that truly satisfies your hunger, and the fast food imitations don't satisfy you. Fortunately, you are in luck, because there are quite a few spots in Fort Smith serving up a true full-sized burger.

Read full story
8 comments
Fort Smith, AR

This Fort Smith Gas Station Has an Unbelievable Catfish Recipe

Every morning at about 2:45am on Wheeler Ave in Fort Smith, there is a line that stretches out the door of a gas station for a solid hour. What is all the excitement about? Well, it's not to get fuel and a donut, that's for sure. It's because there is a family run business that has some of the most delicious fried food and breakfast items that you will ever eat. You say to yourself, gas station food? Yes, but this isn't an ordinary gas station.

Read full story
8 comments
Fort Smith, AR

Sippin' On a Latte At The Artistic Bean

In my continued effort to showcase the downtown culture that Fort Smith has, I wanted to talk about a small café that should not be overlooked. Nestled between two historic buildings in the bottom of the old Arkansas Valley Trust office is a wonderful café called The Artistic Bean. Nowadays, a certain coffee chain dominates the general market. But there is still a void that the classic café fills in the hearts of people who want to experience a delicious cup of coffee.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

Why Haven't You Visited Timeless Oddities and Curiosities?

Back in 2020, when I tried to launch my own local publication in the midst of the pandemic, there was a unique new shop in downtown Fort Smith that I did a piece about. Timeless Oddities and Curiosities caught my attention because they took over the former location of the tea room on the corner of Garrison Ave. Take one look at this shop, and you'll know right away that it's not your normal vanilla style retailer, and that's okay.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

It's That Time Again For The Art On The Border Art Show & Sale

If there is one thing I've learned to love about living in Fort Smith, Arkansas, it is the abundance of local culture and things to do. This town has so much to see and do, and there is a budding local art scene that is nice. The Gallery on Garrison is a great place to check out new local art and interesting art shows. If you can't swing by that gallery, there is a great art show coming up.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

Who Has The Tastiest Steaks In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

A wise man once told me that you can tell a lot about how well a person is doing by what they eat. When you are doing well, you can eat what you want, and one thing that defines a high priced budget is a great steak. You will pay a lot for a great steak, but you will also leave the restaurant with a satisfied feeling. Nothing beats a delicious steak, and that's why I only go to certain restaurants when I want a steak. Finding a great steak is not just confined to the steak itself, but also depends on how it's seasoned, prepared, and ultimately served.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Smith, AR

Who Has The Tastiest Breakfast In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Breakfast, it is the most important meal of the day, right? But what if you don't want to take all the time in the morning to prepare it yourself? Well, if you live in the Fort, there are many excellent places where you can head to for breakfast. A few of these places that I will feature are my personal favorites, and they offer something for everyone. I am not a traditionalist when it comes to breakfast, and my tastes vary. One morning I might feel like a breakfast burrito, and another I might just want a poached egg on sourdough bread.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Fort Smith, Arkansas is one of the most historic cities in the United States, and living here for six years has been a pleasure. The change of scenery from California has been immense, and one of the great things about living in Fort Smith is the culinary scene. Of course, you can't live in the south without experiencing the barbecue, and Fort Smith has a robust barbecue scene.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

July 4th 2022 Celebrations in Fort Smith, Arkansas

How will you spend the 4th of July here in the River Valley? There will be a few fun things to do as a family this holiday. Whether you want to enjoy some cool fun by the water or to see the live fireworks show. Fort Smith is a place that always has something fun to do on Independence Day. I will lay out some festivities that will be going on in the town this year.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Where To Find Delicious Local Ribs In Tucson, Arizona?

What goes better with traveling and summertime than a delicious rack of ribs? When I visit Tucson, Arizona, I always try to find different barbecue places, because the landscape is ever changing. The last time I went to Tucson, I had some delicious ribs. So naturally, this time we decided to try some different places and see what's new in the wonderful city. When it comes to a great rib, you want the flavor to be juicy with a hint of spice.

Read full story
8 comments
Nashville, TN

July 4th 2022 Celebrations in Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee is a wonderful place to visit and explore. Traveling here is such a fun experience, because there are live music venues, great food, and many things to do. But traveling here for the 4th of July is also a fun summertime activity. There will be a lot of fun activities to do in Nashville this year, and the city puts on their own special celebration. We will look at a few fun to do events happening in Nashville.

Read full story
Wichita, KS

Who Has The Tastiest Burgers In Wichita, Kansas?

The burger is one of the most well known foods in the world, and there is no one way to make the perfect burger. Whether you enjoy cheeseburgers, bacon burgers, or even a wasabi burger, there is always a unique take on the American classic. I like to taste different burgers when traveling around the country, and I try to pick smaller spots with a good reputation. I want to experience a burger that someone has taken pride in creating. Which means I am not afraid to try a new recipe that might be out of the norm.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy