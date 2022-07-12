Who Has The Biggest Burgers In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Fort Smith is a real food city, there are so many delicious spots to go eat. But there is one food in particular that you will find in long order in Fort Smith, and that is the burger. Now burgers come in various types, but let's be honest, you want a burger that truly satisfies your hunger, and the fast food imitations don't satisfy you. Fortunately, you are in luck, because there are quite a few spots in Fort Smith serving up a true full-sized burger.

The hunt for the biggest burger comes after living in this city for six years. The culinary scene in Fort Smith is great, and there are no shortage of places to get a great burger, but who has the biggest burgers in town? There is just something satisfying about eating a huge burger with all the fixings on top of it. The flavor is shockingly only one aspect of the burger, as the ingredients play a just as important part. These places that I will showcase are serving up some of the most delicious burgers in Fort Smith.

Brannon's Pub and Grill

7830 US-71 South, Fort Smith, AR 72908

I'll be honest, when it comes to dining out, the atmosphere is almost as important to me as the food. The atmosphere at Brannon's is far from ordinary, with a unique bar, a club setting with live music, and even darts. The bright and airy interior of the restaurant makes it a hip and happening place to hang out. Ideally, you want to come here with friends or family, because it is so inviting, but besides all that, the food here is great.

There are steaks and seafood in abundance here, but something that caught my attention were the cheeseburgers. Specifically the classic cheeseburger, which had thick and juicy Angus patties coupled with sauteed onions on top and fresh cheese. The flavor was extraordinary and the patty was grilled to perfection, coupled with the warm buttery bun. The french fries were also delicious and fried to perfection, with the right amount of salt and crunch.

Overall, the experience at Brannon's Pub and Grill is one of the best in the area. When you combine the stellar customer service experience with the fun atmosphere, you can have a great burger here and enjoy yourself.

Miss Anna's on Towson

5001 Towson Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901

Towson Avenue is one of the busiest streets in Fort Smith, and along that street are many delicious restaurants and great businesses. But the one that stands out the most has been a dining focal point for many years, and that is Miss Anna's on Towson. This restaurant serves a delicious breakfast and a full menu of lunch items but perhaps the most notable part of the menu is the burgers. When you get so used to eating fast food, you tend to forget what a real burger tastes like.

The bacon cheeseburger had a nice thick patty that was incredibly juicy and full of flavor. Rather than just grilling a plain hamburger patty, you can tell the meat is seasoned here, and it tastes delicious. In addition to the natural juices, the cheese was very fresh, and there was a nice fresh chunk of tomato on the top. The steak cut fries were also fried to perfection, with an excellent flavor and texture.

All-in-all, if you want a delicious cheeseburger, then you've got to try Miss Anna's on Towson. The delicious menu, coupled with the friendly staff and affordable prices, make for one of the best dining spots in Fort Smith.