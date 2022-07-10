Fort Smith, AR

This Fort Smith Gas Station Has an Unbelievable Catfish Recipe

Cameron Eittreim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17U3gW_0gaAFik200
Photo by Seb Reivers on Unsplash

Every morning at about 2:45am on Wheeler Ave in Fort Smith, there is a line that stretches out the door of a gas station for a solid hour. What is all the excitement about? Well, it's not to get fuel and a donut, that's for sure. It's because there is a family run business that has some of the most delicious fried food and breakfast items that you will ever eat. You say to yourself, gas station food? Yes, but this isn't an ordinary gas station.

The Hydration Station is a family owned chain that has been in business for over twenty years. If you live in Fort Smith, then you know what this place is, and if you are going to visit the area, then you need to make this your designated lunch stop. There is a whole menu served here daily, but we will talk about some of the delicious favorites. Now generally when you go out for fried fish, it might be a disappointing experience.

I have gone to Red Lobster time and time again, and it always seems like the fish and chips are either too moist or not crunchy enough. Let me tell you that when you go to the Hydration Station, the first thing you will notice is how the catfish has a nice crunch. The skin is perfectly fried, and there is something about the seasoning that doesn't taste like anything else. And it's true that the manager/lead cook Jaselyn has a lot of experience in the kitchen.

She always has a smile and welcomes every customer like it is her home away from home. On top of that, the rest of the staff is exceptionally friendly and helpful. They are quick to get your order, even before it's your place in line. The service is very fast, and the entire store is kept immaculately well considering how much foot traffic it gets.

It's hard to explain how delicious the coating on the catfish is, but the fish itself is delicious too. And when you consider the affordable price, the chunks of catfish that you get are huge. You might not expect such a hardy lunch when you walk into a gas station, but you will get it here. Now there are a few side dishes that you'll want to try.

The mashed potatoes are always piping hot and ready to order, they are also made fresh throughout the day. The same goes for the white gravy, which is made fresh every night, and the biscuits here are made fresh. For a different taste, you have to try the fried macaroni and cheese bites. I guarantee you have had nothing like them before.

The chicken strips here are also delicious, and you can get the regular flavor or the spicy flavor. I will tell you now that the spicy flavor is extremely popular. Again, the coating on the chicken has an excellent crunch, but the meat inside is still juicy. When I've eaten chicken strips from chain restaurants lately, it was like eating a piece of jerky.

I don't mind getting an entire meal for my kids from the Hydration Station when I am busy, because I know the chicken is juicy and fresh, and the sides are hot, and you end up saving money when you think of the quality of the food. There are other items to choose from, such as the egg rolls and the fried burritos.

The steak cut potato wedges are also available in regular and spicy, and again the flavor is exceptional. These are made with real potatoes and not that fake stuff. When I say real potato wedges, I mean chunks with a nice coating on them. They aren't over fried either, just enough for that delicious flavor to come through.

The Hydration Station also serves a full breakfast, and everything is made fresh and in house. Whether you want a ham and cheese croissant, a breakfast burrito or a biscuit, you will leave here feeling satisfied in the morning. You don't need to settle for fast food when you can get delicious home cooking right here.

I'd highly recommend stopping here if you have never experienced the delicious fried food, but especially the catfish. This store has everything you could want, and it is more important than ever to support our local family owned businesses. The Hydration Station has been the focal point of Fort Smith for decades, and the food is delicious.

Location: 3316 Wheeler Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fort Smith# Catfish# Seafood# Local# Arkansas

Comments / 8

Published by

Published author & business owner who enjoys exploring local travel destinations.

Fort Smith, AR
3191 followers

More from Cameron Eittreim

Fort Smith, AR

Who Has The Biggest Burgers In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Fort Smith is a real food city, there are so many delicious spots to go eat. But there is one food in particular that you will find in long order in Fort Smith, and that is the burger. Now burgers come in various types, but let's be honest, you want a burger that truly satisfies your hunger, and the fast food imitations don't satisfy you. Fortunately, you are in luck, because there are quite a few spots in Fort Smith serving up a true full-sized burger.

Read full story
3 comments
Fort Smith, AR

Sippin' On a Latte At The Artistic Bean

In my continued effort to showcase the downtown culture that Fort Smith has, I wanted to talk about a small café that should not be overlooked. Nestled between two historic buildings in the bottom of the old Arkansas Valley Trust office is a wonderful café called The Artistic Bean. Nowadays, a certain coffee chain dominates the general market. But there is still a void that the classic café fills in the hearts of people who want to experience a delicious cup of coffee.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

Why Haven't You Visited Timeless Oddities and Curiosities?

Back in 2020, when I tried to launch my own local publication in the midst of the pandemic, there was a unique new shop in downtown Fort Smith that I did a piece about. Timeless Oddities and Curiosities caught my attention because they took over the former location of the tea room on the corner of Garrison Ave. Take one look at this shop, and you'll know right away that it's not your normal vanilla style retailer, and that's okay.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

It's That Time Again For The Art On The Border Art Show & Sale

If there is one thing I've learned to love about living in Fort Smith, Arkansas, it is the abundance of local culture and things to do. This town has so much to see and do, and there is a budding local art scene that is nice. The Gallery on Garrison is a great place to check out new local art and interesting art shows. If you can't swing by that gallery, there is a great art show coming up.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

Who Has The Tastiest Steaks In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

A wise man once told me that you can tell a lot about how well a person is doing by what they eat. When you are doing well, you can eat what you want, and one thing that defines a high priced budget is a great steak. You will pay a lot for a great steak, but you will also leave the restaurant with a satisfied feeling. Nothing beats a delicious steak, and that's why I only go to certain restaurants when I want a steak. Finding a great steak is not just confined to the steak itself, but also depends on how it's seasoned, prepared, and ultimately served.

Read full story
2 comments
Fort Smith, AR

Who Has The Tastiest Breakfast In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Breakfast, it is the most important meal of the day, right? But what if you don't want to take all the time in the morning to prepare it yourself? Well, if you live in the Fort, there are many excellent places where you can head to for breakfast. A few of these places that I will feature are my personal favorites, and they offer something for everyone. I am not a traditionalist when it comes to breakfast, and my tastes vary. One morning I might feel like a breakfast burrito, and another I might just want a poached egg on sourdough bread.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Fort Smith, Arkansas is one of the most historic cities in the United States, and living here for six years has been a pleasure. The change of scenery from California has been immense, and one of the great things about living in Fort Smith is the culinary scene. Of course, you can't live in the south without experiencing the barbecue, and Fort Smith has a robust barbecue scene.

Read full story
Fort Smith, AR

July 4th 2022 Celebrations in Fort Smith, Arkansas

How will you spend the 4th of July here in the River Valley? There will be a few fun things to do as a family this holiday. Whether you want to enjoy some cool fun by the water or to see the live fireworks show. Fort Smith is a place that always has something fun to do on Independence Day. I will lay out some festivities that will be going on in the town this year.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Where To Find Delicious Local Ribs In Tucson, Arizona?

What goes better with traveling and summertime than a delicious rack of ribs? When I visit Tucson, Arizona, I always try to find different barbecue places, because the landscape is ever changing. The last time I went to Tucson, I had some delicious ribs. So naturally, this time we decided to try some different places and see what's new in the wonderful city. When it comes to a great rib, you want the flavor to be juicy with a hint of spice.

Read full story
7 comments
Nashville, TN

July 4th 2022 Celebrations in Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee is a wonderful place to visit and explore. Traveling here is such a fun experience, because there are live music venues, great food, and many things to do. But traveling here for the 4th of July is also a fun summertime activity. There will be a lot of fun activities to do in Nashville this year, and the city puts on their own special celebration. We will look at a few fun to do events happening in Nashville.

Read full story
Wichita, KS

Who Has The Tastiest Burgers In Wichita, Kansas?

The burger is one of the most well known foods in the world, and there is no one way to make the perfect burger. Whether you enjoy cheeseburgers, bacon burgers, or even a wasabi burger, there is always a unique take on the American classic. I like to taste different burgers when traveling around the country, and I try to pick smaller spots with a good reputation. I want to experience a burger that someone has taken pride in creating. Which means I am not afraid to try a new recipe that might be out of the norm.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

Who Has The Tastiest Deli In Kansas City, Missouri?

Deli food is one of the most delightful dishes you'll have. If you live in a big city, chances are you've experienced a great deli a time or two. Deli food can be a delicious sandwich, fresh soup, or even pasta salad. Or you can just frequent the deli to get the freshest meat and condiments that you'll find. The deli is one of my favorite places to go when I want something light and fresh to eat.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Who Has The Tastiest Pizza In Kansas City, Missouri?

Pizza is one of the most popular cuisine options in the world. There is just something about the delicious combination of warm crust, sauce and fresh cheese. You could say that pizza has been around in one form or another for a long time. Kansas City, Missouri is a city known for barbecue and live music, but also a bustling pizza scene.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy