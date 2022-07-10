Sippin' On a Latte At The Artistic Bean

In my continued effort to showcase the downtown culture that Fort Smith has, I wanted to talk about a small café that should not be overlooked. Nestled between two historic buildings in the bottom of the old Arkansas Valley Trust office is a wonderful café called The Artistic Bean. Nowadays, a certain coffee chain dominates the general market. But there is still a void that the classic café fills in the hearts of people who want to experience a delicious cup of coffee.

At The Artistic Bean, they are knowledgeable about coffee, and in my experience as a barista, I can tell you that is no easy task. There are so many facets when it comes to roasting the beans correctly and harnessing the right flavor into a hot drink. The folks at The Artistic Bean do it better than any other café I have been to. However, it's not always about the drinks, and at this place you get a wonderful culture.

There are plenty of cozy spots to take a seat and read or study if you want to. Local art is showcased throughout the place, as well as a hand picked selection of coffees and teas that you can buy. The menu is diverse, and you can have your drink made to your liking. There is also a delicious breakfast and lunch menu. If you haven't tried one of the lunch items here, then you are missing out.

The entire place is immaculate, and the decorations lend a calm feeling as soon as you walk through the door. Even when this café is busy, the noise level is still calm enough that you can study and enjoy yourself. The staff is very attentive, and they work hard to make your drink the right way the first time. My latte was nice and hot with the right flavor, and I have to say that the roasted beans make all the difference in the world.

You can taste the difference in a cup of coffee when the company has not given in to commercialism. The distinct style and culture that you'll get when you come here only adds to the unique downtown scene. If you are tired of drinking the coffee from the chain places, I recommend grabbing your favorite book and heading down to The Artistic Bean.

If you are lucky, you might even catch a live music show or poetry reading. There is always something going on here that you can take a minute to enjoy.