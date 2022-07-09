It's That Time Again For The Art On The Border Art Show & Sale

If there is one thing I've learned to love about living in Fort Smith, Arkansas, it is the abundance of local culture and things to do. This town has so much to see and do, and there is a budding local art scene that is nice. The Gallery on Garrison is a great place to check out new local art and interesting art shows. If you can't swing by that gallery, there is a great art show coming up.

The Art On The Border Art Show and Sale happens on July 22nd through the 23rd. The event will have several showcases, as well as an art sale. If you have been waiting for an event where you can purchase live local art, this is it. There will be many happenings at this two-day event, so be ready to spend some time there. The event will run from 10am to 4pm, and there will be a host of local artists on display here.

What Can You Find There?

There will be all kinds of art to choose from, from oil paintings, pastels, water colors and more. There will be far too many artists to list, but some names are Karen Ahuja, Monty Anderson, and Rania Assadi. There will also be a selection of locally blown glass on display and for sale. The range of artistic items that you can see and purchase just adds such a lively feel to the event.

The meet and greet is a great way to get a feel for the local Fort Smith art scene. The show is laid out well, and there is plenty to see. The great thing about this event is that you can purchase the art, whereas most galleries only have a display. If you enjoy local art and want to see what is going on in Fort Smith, I recommend checking out this two-day event.

Being an artist is not an easy profession, and the more we can support our local artists, the better the community will become. Fort Smith has such a vibrant art scene, and we should take the time to support it. The Art On The Border Art Show & Sale is a special event that the whole family can enjoy.

Location: 1000 Fianna Way Fort Smith, Sebastian County 72919 USA