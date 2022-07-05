Fort Smith, AR

Who Has The Tastiest Breakfast In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Breakfast, it is the most important meal of the day, right? But what if you don't want to take all the time in the morning to prepare it yourself? Well, if you live in the Fort, there are many excellent places where you can head to for breakfast. A few of these places that I will feature are my personal favorites, and they offer something for everyone. I am not a traditionalist when it comes to breakfast, and my tastes vary. One morning I might feel like a breakfast burrito, and another I might just want a poached egg on sourdough bread.

These places have been in business for a while, and just go to showcase the wonderful culinary scene that we have in Fort Smith. If you have time for breakfast, I recommend skipping the chain restaurants and giving these places a try. You won't find a better breakfast anywhere else, and if you enjoy dining in Fort Smith, then you will definitely enjoy these breakfast spots.

5th Street Cafe

500 Garrison Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901

I love hanging out on Garrison Ave in Fort Smith. The city has created such a hip vibe down there, and there is so much to do. Whether it's the live music playing at one of the great restaurants or the excellent selection of unique shops to choose from. If you enjoy boutique shopping, there is no better place than downtown Fort Smith. But there are also many great restaurants on Garrison Ave, and one place is serving up a delicious breakfast.

The 5th Street Cafe is neatly tucked away on the corner of Garrison Ave when you first come into town. When you step into this restaurant, you quickly get the big city, small time cafe vibes that make it cool. The interior is comfortable and the staff is friendly, but what you'll notice is a delicious smell resonating from the kitchen. The menu has many hearty breakfast offerings, but the breakfast burrito with bacon is what I had.

The burrito was stuffed with fresh eggs, cheese and many other ingredients. It was huge and possibly one of the best tasting breakfast burritos I have ever had. My wife had the hearty breakfast with sausage, biscuits, and eggs. All the food was piping hot, and it was served quite fast. Did I mention that even the coffee here is delicious? If you want to have a great breakfast in Fort Smith, skip the big chain restaurants and go to the 5th Street Cafe.

Lewis' Family Restaurant

5901 U.S. 71 South, Fort Smith, AR 72908

I actually went to this restaurant because it is close to the neighborhood that we live in. I would drive past all the time, but one day we finally decided to give it a try. Since then, we have been steady customers of this great place to eat. Lewis' Family Restaurant is a place where you can relax and enjoy a great meal. The menu here is great, and there are all kinds of items to choose from, but we came here for the breakfast.

The French Toast with two eggs is delicious, made fresh to order, with just the right amount of syrup and butter on it. The eggs were over easy, just like I like them, and they were large eggs to boot. The hash browns were also delicious, much better than the ones we have had at chain restaurants in the past. There is more to this menu than just breakfast items, and the lunch offerings are great.

If you want to go to a place with great service and a delicious menu, then you can't go wrong at Lewis' Family Restaurant. The food is delicious, and the menu is made up of some of your favorite items.

