July 4th 2022 Celebrations in Fort Smith, Arkansas

How will you spend the 4th of July here in the River Valley? There will be a few fun things to do as a family this holiday. Whether you want to enjoy some cool fun by the water or to see the live fireworks show. Fort Smith is a place that always has something fun to do on Independence Day. I will lay out some festivities that will be going on in the town this year.

The great thing is that many of these festivities are free to do, which means you can save money and still have a great time. These are also family friendly festivities, so you can take the kiddos along and have a great day. Fort Smith is a very family oriented town, and you can see that when these great local events happen.

Mayor's 4th of July Celebration 2022

5 PM - 10 PM

One of the great things about living in Fort Smith are the number of fun things that there are to do. The city definitely puts on a good show when it comes to family friendly holiday events. Living here we get to experience all of these events first hand. Everyone highly anticipates the yearly fireworks show in the city and in the neighboring towns such as Roland and Muldrow. The show is free to view, and there is live music and fun up until the fireworks.

This year, the show will include performances from DJ Grand Master P., Who Shot JR, and The River Valley Community Band. Finally topping off the show will be a performance by country music superstar RaeLynn. The fireworks show is always great, and there are lots of colors and designs that go into it. Although this event takes place at the riverfront, there is a large police presence so you can feel safe. This is a family friendly event, and we did not have any problems when we attended it last year.

Other Activities That You Can Do

If you don't want to go to the fireworks event later in the night there are a lot of great things that you can do early in the day. Fort Smith has many great parks that we like to go to as well, in addition to a close proximity to all of the swimming areas. Parrot Island water park is a great place to go during the heat of the day, and they will also be having a special on July 4th.

You could also go to Creekmore Park, where there is a public pool, as well as a lot of fun things to do, such as the mini golf course. The downtown splash pad is also a fun place to take the kids and after 6PM the ground is lit with many different neon colors. The splash pad is open until 10PM, so there is plenty of time to play and enjoy the fun.

Being downtown in Fort Smith is always a good experience, and there are many great family friendly places to eat. I recommend trying Papa's Pub when you are downtown or Neumeier's Rib Room. Not only is there live music at these locations as well, but the food is delicious and a great way to spend the 4th of July.