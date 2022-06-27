Wichita, KS

Who Has The Tastiest Burgers In Wichita, Kansas?

Cameron Eittreim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KsYMT_0gMnSulY00
Photo by Robin Stickel on Pexels

The burger is one of the most well known foods in the world, and there is no one way to make the perfect burger. Whether you enjoy cheeseburgers, bacon burgers, or even a wasabi burger, there is always a unique take on the American classic. I like to taste different burgers when traveling around the country, and I try to pick smaller spots with a good reputation. I want to experience a burger that someone has taken pride in creating. Which means I am not afraid to try a new recipe that might be out of the norm.

Wichita, Kansas has a rich culinary history, there are so many delicious recipes that have originated right here. When we visited Wichita, we were looking to do a lot of family activities, and of course burgers are a great family oriented food. There are a few well known burger spots that I wanted to try to see what all the hurrah was about. I have to say that my experience was completely pleasurable, and I'd recommend visiting Wichita, Kansas to anyone.

Dempsey's Burger Pub

3700 E Douglas Ave #78, Wichita, KS 67208

Dempsey's Burger Pub caught my attention because they are serving up some unique burger options. The burgers are made with Kobe beef, fish, and even chicken or veggies. This assortment of ingredients was intriguing, and I knew the flavor had to be delicious. Boy, I wasn't let down either, as the flavor was downright delicious. The Wagyu burger with shallot jam is perhaps one of the most delicious combinations of flavor I have ever had.

The bun was laid out with a beautiful butter coating on the top, and the truffle fries were so much different than I'd imagined. When it comes to the selection of flavor and ingredients, Dempsey's Burger Pub is downright delicious. The staff takes pride in the burgers they are creating, and when you walk into this place, you can tell that everyone is satisfied with their work. I'd highly recommend stopping here if you want to try a burger that is out of the norm.

T J's Burger House

1003 W Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67213

If there is one type of burger I like more than most, it's the patty melt. Not all burger places will do a patty melt, so when I come across a place that does, I have to try it. The patty melt here had a delicious flavor, and the quality of the burger was excellent. The spicy jack had a plentiful amount of beautiful pepper jack cheese that was melted over the top. The patty was oozing with juicy flavors that just made the burger so much more delicious.

There are other menu items that you can choose from as well, and the menu is well laid out. TJ's Burger House is a place where you can get comfortable and be yourself, all while enjoying a delicious patty melt. It can be difficult to find that one burger place that just satisfies every ounce of your taste buds, but TJ's is definitely it.

