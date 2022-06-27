July 4th 2022 Celebrations in Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee is a wonderful place to visit and explore. Traveling here is such a fun experience, because there are live music venues, great food, and many things to do. But traveling here for the 4th of July is also a fun summertime activity. There will be a lot of fun activities to do in Nashville this year, and the city puts on their own special celebration. We will look at a few fun to do events happening in Nashville.

A Fourth of July Celebration @ The Pool Club at Virgin Hotels - July 1

If you are staying at the Virgin Hotels, there will be a fun event there. In addition to great food and live music, there will also be fireworks spectacular. Virgin Hotels are known for putting on a great celebration, so this will be an event that the whole family can enjoy.

Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th Event

This is the largest event being put on by the city of Nashville, Tennessee. There will be quite a few live music acts, including Old Dominion, Gramps Morgan, Cassadee Pope, and Levi Hummon. This is a family friendly event, so there will also be booths with food and different concessions. You'll definitely want to check out this wonderful event on a beautiful summer night.

Rooftop Lounge July 4th Bash @ Bobby Hotel

Want to do something different? Check out the July 4th Bash on the rooftop lounge at the Bobby Hotel. You'll enjoy the beautiful scenery and nighttime air as you watch the fireworks happening live. There will be great food, and the atmosphere will provide one of the most entertaining experiences of the night.