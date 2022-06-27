Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In Wichita, Kansas

Cameron Eittreim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uo7yM_0gMdl6hK00
Photo by Min An on Pexels

As I continued my travels through Kansas, I always wanted to stop in Wichita. The city is beautiful and is one of the largest metropolitan areas in Kansas. There is so much to see and do here, and of course the food will keep you coming back. It seems like everywhere you visit will have their own unique way for grilling. You won't find the same type of barbecue in every city, and that's one of the things that make tasting new barbecue great.

No two pit masters are the same, so when I tried the barbecue in Wichita, I knew it was going to be different. Barbecue is one of those comfort foods that tastes good no matter what time of the season. I love to experience the different ways that certain regional flavors will have on the way the barbecue comes out. These are a few of the tasty barbecue places I visited when I was in Wichita, Kansas.

B&C Barbeque

355 N Washington St, Wichita, KS 67202

You can always have barbecue in the traditional restaurant style, but it's not often that you'll come across a buffet serving up barbecued meat. There are so many choices on the menu that it can be overwhelming, and the same goes for the buffet. At any given time, this place is packed with people, but the staff is well adaptable to keep everything running smoothly. The food was constantly hot, and we had no problem getting service when we needed it.

I had the rib place with the coleslaw, and the flavor was extraordinary. I am generally not a coleslaw eater, and I had to try it here. The ribs were grilled to perfection with a slow glazed sauce that made all the difference in the world. There are many other delicious items, such as the onion rings and the chicken nuggets. All the food was piping hot, and the buffet was well laid out and cleanly, which is important. I'd highly recommend B&C Barbecue if you are going to visit Wichita, Kansas.

Two Brothers BBQ

300 S Greenwich Rd, Wichita, KS 67207

Casual dining is one of the reasons I love visiting places like Wichita, Kansas. There are so many great places to choose from, I can't resist some delicious barbecue. But when it comes to going to a barbecue restaurant, I want to avoid the large chain establishments. Barbecue takes time and skill to prepare, so a family-run restaurant is the way to go. I sat down at Two Brothers BBQ, and a friendly staff greeted me and a wonderful interior.

The menu has all the favorites you'd expect, and some dishes that are unique to this place. I had the baked beans because they were highly rated by people who had visited Two Brothers BBQ. The beans were cooked to perfection, with a flavor that I haven't ever tasted before in baked beans. I had the brisket and it was spicy, but not so much that it was overbearing. The meat was juicy and grilled to perfection, and I can tell that a lot of effort went into it. If you are going to be in Wichita, I recommend visiting Two Brothers BBQ.

