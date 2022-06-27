Who Has The Tastiest Deli In Kansas City, Missouri?

Deli food is one of the most delightful dishes you'll have. If you live in a big city, chances are you've experienced a great deli a time or two. Deli food can be a delicious sandwich, fresh soup, or even pasta salad. Or you can just frequent the deli to get the freshest meat and condiments that you'll find. The deli is one of my favorite places to go when I want something light and fresh to eat.

Kansas City, Missouri has a few well known delis that are popular for lunch spots. The right meat and ingredients will make or break a deli sandwich. You want something that tastes good, and doesn't break the bank simultaneously. An authentic deli will serve you the type of food you expect with the high quality taste. These are a few deli spots I went to when I was in town.

Milwaukee Delicatessen Company

101 W 9th St, Kansas City, MO 64105

This is an easy going eatery that I had to stop at, because the smell that was resonating from it was delicious. Contrary to popular belief, there is more to a deli than just sandwiches, and many delis serve many different menu items. Here you'll find pizza and soup, and the pizza being served at Milwaukee Delicatessen Company is just as delicious.

But if you really want something special you have got to try the meatball sub. The sandwich is made with such high quality ingredients, and the flavor is exceptional. The atmosphere is friendly, and the food is exceptionally well done. If you want delicious deli food, then you want to stop by here, because you will have a great meal with a stellar experience.

Guy's Deli

4058 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO 64111

Guy's Deli is another well known establishment that has been around for a long time. There is a great selection of sandwiches and pizza here to choose from. Want a taco pizza? You'll find it here made fresh to order. The deli sandwiches are what I love, though, with the fresh cheddar cheese and salami, there is nothing else like it. Of course, with every sandwich, you need a refreshing drink, and I like to wash my sandwich down with an Italian soda.

Even the grilled cheese sandwich here at Guy's Deli is a delicious offering. The food is definitely the best in Kansas City, Missouri. If you've been wanting to try authentic deli food you can't go wrong here. The selection and taste, coupled with the fresh ingredients, make this a spot that I will definitely return to. You might think the concept of a deli is simple, but it isn't, and the fresh ingredients make all the difference in the world.