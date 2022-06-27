Who Has The Tastiest Hot Dogs In Kansas City, Missouri?

There are few foods that will make you feel like the perfect hot dog will. A hot dog is more than just a piece of meat in between a bun. There is an art that goes into making the perfect hot dog. Not just anyone can build the perfect hot dog, which is why you don't see a hot dog restaurant very often. But if you have been missing out on a delicious hot dog, there are a few places in Kansas City, Missouri where you can find one.

Obviously a sports city like Kansas City is going to have some great hot dogs, and they aren't going to just be barbecued either. There are many ways to make a hot dog, from steaming to boiling, and I wanted to try a few of them. When we were in Kansas City this last time, I wanted to try a few hot dog places to see what all the fuss was about.

The Brick

1727 McGee St, Kansas City, MO 64108

I've been told The Brick has the best hot dog in KC, so naturally I had to give them a try. The people that told me weren't lying either, because at first this is a bar, but the menu will quickly show you that they take hot dogs seriously here. I found out this place was featured on Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives. The loaded hot dog was like a work of art, with fresh vegetables across the top, mustard splattered across, and to top things off the fresh onions.

The coney dog is also worth considering, and the hot dogs that they used here are very good quality. You can taste the snap when you bite into the hot dog and that is important. The speed of service is also exceptional as I had my hot dog served to me in under ten minutes. If you want to have one of the best hot dogs in Kansas City, I recommend stopping here, as you won't be sorry.

Dead Beet Eats

312 Armour Rd, North Kansas City, MO 64116

Ever wanted to try a vegan hot dog? Well, you've gotta take a trip over to Dead Beet Eats them. This place is serving up some of the most delicious vegan hot dogs around. Now I'll be the first to admit that I haven't been too impressed with veggie dogs in the past. But if you are willing to give them a try you will be greatly impressed. For starters, the presentation here is top notch, and the quality of the ingredients only adds to that.

The Netflix & Chilli dog is a unique combination of flavor and originality, heck just check out the name of it. But that isn't the only thing you'll love about it, as the ingredients are incredibly fresh. There are other hot dogs on the menu as well that are very much worth trying. You don't have to worry about eating meat, as most of these options are vegan. If you want to give a vegan hot dog a try, then I recommend checking out Dead Beet Eats.