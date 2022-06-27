Kansas City, MO

Who Has The Tastiest Burrito In Kansas City, Missouri?

Cameron Eittreim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Jl4b_0gK9zicW00
Photo by bam awey on Pexels

There are many foods that I like, but the Burrito is one of my favorites. There is something about a burrito that cannot be compared to anything else. When you get all the exceptional flavors that go into a tortilla to create a burrito, it just tastes wonderful. Every restaurant has its own unique method for making a burrito.

No two burritos are the same, and there are different variations of burrito, such as breakfast burritos. When I went to Kansas City, I wanted to try some of the delicious burrito options that the city had to answer. When you are traveling, there is more to the experience than just stopping at some chain restaurant. I wanted to try an authentic Kansas City burrito, and these are some places I decided to stop at.

Burrito Bros

407 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64105

Take a look at the name of this place, and you'll immediately know that the food must be good. Burrito Bros is a place that focuses exclusively on fresh burritos and street tacos. When you go to a place that specializes in burritos, then you know that the quality will be great. As soon as I walked into the Burrito Bros location, I could smell the delicious fresh food being prepared.

There are many fresh options that you can choose from as a base for your burrito, including steak, shrimp, chicken, and more. Then you can build your burrito from scratch with different vegetables and sauces. The fact that the burrito is made fresh to order and in front of you improves the quality. If you are going to visit Kansas City, Missouri, and want a delicious burrito, I recommend checking out Burrito Bros.

Champion Burritos To Go

2028 Swift St, North Kansas City, MO 64116

When I saw the name of this place was Champion Burritos To Go, I knew I had to give it a shot. The menu is legitimately centered around the burrito. The atmosphere is nice, modern, and clean. There wasn't a speck of dirt that we could find on our table or on the seats. The menus were well laid out, and like the previous restaurant I visited, you could also build a burrito from scratch. This time, I decided to have a burrito with potatoes, steak, and peppers.

The ingredients were so delicious, and the steak was definitely cooked to perfection. There wasn't anything missing from the burrito, and the portion was huge. There was enough burrito left over that I could save it later. There are also other delicious items on the menu, such as the daily super nachos and of course street tacos. If you want to experience a champion burrito, then you'll want to stop by this place.

