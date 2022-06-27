Who Has The Tastiest Breakfast In Kansas City, Missouri?

Some would say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, while others would say they don't feel like cooking breakfast every morning. This is especially true if you are traveling, and the last thing you want to do is cook. Kansas City, Missouri is a big well known city, and there are plenty of places where you can stop and have a great breakfast. Of course, I am only one person, and I can only eat so much food, so I could only visit a few of them during my time in the city.

These places that we visited served breakfast hot and fresh, and the recipes were delicious. Sure, you can go to a plain old chain restaurant, but would you get the same quality food? These places that I stopped at had a wonderful staff and great food. On top of that, the quality of the experience makes me want to come back and visit again. These are a few places I stopped at to have breakfast in Kansas City, Missouri.

Succotash

2601 Holmes St, Kansas City, MO 64108

Want to have breakfast with some personality? Succotash serves breakfast every weekend with a side of casual flavor. The atmosphere at this place is excellent, and the restaurant prides itself on being different than the norm. If you've never eaten at Succotash, then you are missing something special. The Sunday brunch was delicious, as I had the french toast with the corned beef hash.

Usually I am not a corned beef hash person, but I decided to try it here. The hash was cooked to perfection, and it wasn't too dry or too moist. I had over easy eggs done to perfection, they were firm and not runny. The yoke was cooked to perfection and seasoned with just a tab of salt and pepper. As far as the friendly atmosphere and great menu go, I can't recommend this place enough, and if you want a unique breakfast, you should come here.

You Say Tomato

2801 Holmes St, Kansas City, MO 64109

I'll be the first to admit that the name of this place got my attention. You Say Tomato reminds you of that old saying, right? Well, you won't be disappointed when you come here either, as the welcoming interior is just the start of the excellent experience. The menu is laid out with all kinds of delicious breakfast options, and heck, there are even great lunch options.

Lunch wise, there is also a delicious line up, and the BLT is downright delicious. The fresh bread coupled with the perfectly cooked bacon made for an excellent combination of flavor. There are also many excellent cafe beverages, such as espresso and Cappucinos. If you are in Kansas City, Missouri, and want a delicious breakfast or brunch, you can't go wrong at You Say Tomato.