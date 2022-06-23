Kansas City, MO

Who Has The Tastiest Diner In Kansas City, Missouri?

Cameron Eittreim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QXlI1_0gJsFW6b00
Photo by Erica Zhao on Pexels

The diner is one of the most well known types of dining establishments in the country. When you go on a long road trip, there is no doubt that you'll see some kind of diner along the way. Kansas City, Missouri is home to a few well known diners. Many of these restaurants focus on the formula of 24 hour comfort food, whether it be breakfast or an affordable dinner.

Obviously, when we go to a diner, there are certain things that we look forward to. Bacon and eggs, or even a strip streak, are the first things that come to mind. When I go out traveling, I enjoy finding different diners along the way, because they are affordable, and the quality of the food is great. When I was in Kansas City, Missouri, I stopped at a few diners and the experience was excellent.

City Diner

301 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64106

City Diner is a focal point in the Kansas City community, and that's because this restaurant has been in business since 1937. This place has seen it all, and as a testament to the history of the restaurant, you will see the various photos scattered across the walls. The food is varied, but there are all the favorites you'd expect. I had the flap jack pancakes, and the texture was nice and fluffy, and the flavor was exceptional.

The eggs were over easy, just as I like them, and you could tell that the ingredients were high quality. My wife had the chicken fried steak, and the gravy was nice and thick. Coupled with the delicious mashed potatoes, the meal was exceptionally put together. The delicious quality of the food and the one of a kind atmosphere made this a diner that I recommend going to. You can't beat the kind of culture and decades of experience that have gone into keeping this restaurant great.

Jim's Diner

6901 Prospect Ave, Kansas City, MO 64132

Jim's Diner is another well known establishment that has been in business for decades. The delicious food is only amplified by the one of a kind menu. One of the specialties here is the burgers, and you won't find a better burger for the price. There are many different burgers to choose from, but I went with the classic cheeseburger. The first thing I noticed about it was the nice thick beef patty in between it.

Then the fresh cheese and the large slices of tomato and lettuce only added to it. The french fries were steak cut, and they were nice and crispy. There are also a selection of breakfast items to choose from, such as scrambled eggs, omelets, and of course pancakes. With the history and the plethora of menu items available, Jim's Diner is one of the best in the area.

