Kansas City, MO

Who Has The Tastiest Ribs In Kansas City, Missouri?

Cameron Eittreim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VqqDr_0gImCo9500
Photo by Alberta Studios on Pexels

Probably the most popular barbecue item is the rib, and ribs can come in all shapes and sizes. There are many ways to grill a rack of ribs, and each barbecue spot has its own specialty. When it comes to Kansas City, the barbecue is world famous. I've been to Kansas City a lot because of the close proximity to other areas that I travel to. I've had barbecue from all over the city, but I wanted to focus specifically on ribs.

Whether it's pork spare ribs or baby back ribs, I enjoy all the different types. Ribs tend to be eaten in a certain type of way, but you generally want some that are juicy and packed with flavor. The worst thing ever is to have a dry rib, or a rack of ribs that have been overcooked. The ribs I had in Kansas City were delicious, and these are the two spots I went to explore.

Q39 - Midtown

1000 W 39th St, Kansas City, MO 64111

I'll be the first to admit that I like the hip and happening barbecue joint in Midtown, Kansas City. There is just something about this area of the city full of life, and there is so much to do, whether in the day or at night. The hip and airy barbecue spot has a lot of seating, and the staff is quick to get you seated and take your order. The menu is laid out with all the favorites you'd expect, but the main course here is of course ribs.

I had the baby back ribs, and I assume there was a dry rub used because the meat was packed with flavor. On top of that, the meat was falling off the bone, but the flavor was through and through, which made it a lot better. The side dishes are also made fresh to order, and there is everything you'd expect to be served alongside some delicious ribs. I had the baked beans, and the flavor was phenomenal. Q39 is worth visiting if you are in midtown Kansas City and want some great barbecue.

Plowboys Barbeque

1111 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64105

Another barbecue place I went to was Plowboys Barbecue on Main St. The food here was great, and the atmosphere was perfect for a family getaway. I had the baby back ribs here as well and the meat was again grilled to perfection. The sauce was spicey but there was not enough zing that it was uncomfortable to eat. The sauce was made in house, and the recipe is delicious, although on these ribs I don't think a dry-rub was used.

When we were here, I had the baked macaroni and cheese for a side dish, and it was delicious. You can't beat the great flavors that you'll find here. The menu is made up of all kinds of items that you won't find anywhere else. The kids menu is also unique. My kids loved the pulled pork sandwiches. There is also a dessert menu, although if it is very hot outside, you might not feel like having extras after a large lunch or dinner.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# barbecue# ribs# pork# local# Kansas City

Comments / 5

Published by

Published author who enjoys exploring local travel destinations that are off the beaten path.

Fort Smith, AR
2610 followers

More from Cameron Eittreim

Kansas City, MO

Who Has The Tastiest Deli In Kansas City, Missouri?

Deli food is one of the most delightful dishes you'll have. If you live in a big city, chances are you've experienced a great deli a time or two. Deli food can be a delicious sandwich, fresh soup, or even pasta salad. Or you can just frequent the deli to get the freshest meat and condiments that you'll find. The deli is one of my favorite places to go when I want something light and fresh to eat.

Read full story

Who Has The Tastiest Pizza In Kansas City, Missouri?

Pizza is one of the most popular cuisine options in the world. There is just something about the delicious combination of warm crust, sauce and fresh cheese. You could say that pizza has been around in one form or another for a long time. Kansas City, Missouri is a city known for barbecue and live music, but also a bustling pizza scene.

Read full story
8 comments
Kansas City, MO

Who Has The Tastiest Burgers In Kansas City, Missouri?

Kansas City, Missouri has such a unique heritage, and many of this is centered around food. When you go to Kansas City, you know that you will be eating well. You can't mention Kansas City without thinking about the burgers first. In Kansas City, you won't find just a run of the mill burger, you won't find something that has been crafted from scratch.

Read full story
1 comments
Tulsa, OK

Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In Tulsa, Oklahoma?

When it comes to Tulsa, Oklahoma, the barbecue scene is one of the best in the country. There is so much variety in the barbecue coming out of Oklahoma, and the meat is incredibly fresh and locally sourced. Because I live about an hour away from Tulsa, we tend to visit the city a few times a month. Whether it's to see the live music shows or the gathering place, which is a big art walk, there is so much to do here.

Read full story
5 comments
Louisville, KY

Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In Louisville, Kentucky?

Kentucky gets a lot of credit for having the best fried chicken around, but Louisville has a bustling barbecue scene that needs to be checked out. There is a lot to like about the barbecue in this town, which is one of the reasons I wanted to visit it. The downtown scene in Louisville is popular, and there is a lot to do there. Along that downtown scene are a lot of live music and barbecue spots, which make the trip well worth it.

Read full story
6 comments
Kansas City, MO

Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In Kansas City, Missouri?

Kansas City is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Missouri. Which means the close proximity to Branson makes this a great secondary travel stop. One thing that Kansas City is well known for is its barbecue. The barbecue coming out of this city is some of the best in the country. The flavor of Kansas City barbecue is unlike anything else that you will encounter.

Read full story
13 comments
Santa Fe, NM

Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In Santa Fe, New Mexico?

Santa Fe, New Mexico, is one of the most culturally diverse communities in the country. There is so much natural beauty, and within that beauty is a great local culinary scene. The food choices in Santa Fe are almost endless, there is a taste for just about everyone. As you'd expect from the wonderful Tuscan scenery and warm temperatures, the barbecue here is great.

Read full story
2 comments
Santa Fe, NM

Who Has The Tastiest Diner In Santa Fe, New Mexico?

Diner food is the pinnacle of the American culinary scene. There was a time when diners were the glue that held this country together, as travelers from abroad could find solace in a warm meal at a local diner. Another great thing about the diner is that it is traditionally a 24/hour operation, which means you can eat anytime, even in the middle of the night. When you've been on the road for a long time, nothing beats finding somewhere safe and warm to have a cup of coffee or a meal.

Read full story
2 comments
Santa Fe, NM

Who Has The Tastiest Burgers In Santa Fe, New Mexico?

Burgers are one of life's joys, and a good burger will make you keep coming back for more. There is an art to make the perfect burger. It's far more complicated than just smashing a bun around cheese and a patty. A good burger takes advantage of fresh ingredients and makes for a wonderful combination of flavor.

Read full story
8 comments
Santa Fe, NM

Who Has The Tastiest Ribs In Santa Fe, New Mexico?

The restaurant scene in Santa Fe, New Mexico is one of the best in the country. There are so many unique restaurants to choose from, and there is nothing like visiting this culturally diverse area. Barbecue is popular everywhere you'll go, but finding the right kind of barbecue can be tough. Anyone can coat some grilled meat with sauce, but it takes a true pit master to cultivate a piece of barbecue that will keep you coming back for more.

Read full story
3 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Who Has The Tastiest Diner In Brooklyn, New York?

Diner food is the pinnacle of cuisine when you are a young traveler. Diners are open 24 hours in most cases and serve a varied menu from place to place. Whether you want breakfast, dinner or the occasional pie, you will find it at most diners. What makes Brooklyn unique is the abundance of nightlife, which means there are also plenty of diners to choose from. When I had my last visit to the borough, I decided to try a few of the most notable diners in the area. These are a few spots that I decided to try, and why you should try them too.

Read full story
11 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Who Has The Tastiest Burgers In Brooklyn, New York?

Brooklyn has such a vibrant nightlife scene that I had to see what was up with the Burgers on my last trip. There is just something about getting a unique tasting burger that is ten times what you will ever experience at a chain restaurant. Burgers have been part of the culture in Brooklyn for decades, and there is something distinct about a burger that comes out of this historic borough. These are a few places that I decided to stop at during my trip, and the flavor coming out of here was unmatched.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy