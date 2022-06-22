Who Has The Tastiest Ribs In Kansas City, Missouri?

Probably the most popular barbecue item is the rib, and ribs can come in all shapes and sizes. There are many ways to grill a rack of ribs, and each barbecue spot has its own specialty. When it comes to Kansas City, the barbecue is world famous. I've been to Kansas City a lot because of the close proximity to other areas that I travel to. I've had barbecue from all over the city, but I wanted to focus specifically on ribs.

Whether it's pork spare ribs or baby back ribs, I enjoy all the different types. Ribs tend to be eaten in a certain type of way, but you generally want some that are juicy and packed with flavor. The worst thing ever is to have a dry rib, or a rack of ribs that have been overcooked. The ribs I had in Kansas City were delicious, and these are the two spots I went to explore.

Q39 - Midtown

1000 W 39th St, Kansas City, MO 64111

I'll be the first to admit that I like the hip and happening barbecue joint in Midtown, Kansas City. There is just something about this area of the city full of life, and there is so much to do, whether in the day or at night. The hip and airy barbecue spot has a lot of seating, and the staff is quick to get you seated and take your order. The menu is laid out with all the favorites you'd expect, but the main course here is of course ribs.

I had the baby back ribs, and I assume there was a dry rub used because the meat was packed with flavor. On top of that, the meat was falling off the bone, but the flavor was through and through, which made it a lot better. The side dishes are also made fresh to order, and there is everything you'd expect to be served alongside some delicious ribs. I had the baked beans, and the flavor was phenomenal. Q39 is worth visiting if you are in midtown Kansas City and want some great barbecue.

Plowboys Barbeque

1111 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64105

Another barbecue place I went to was Plowboys Barbecue on Main St. The food here was great, and the atmosphere was perfect for a family getaway. I had the baby back ribs here as well and the meat was again grilled to perfection. The sauce was spicey but there was not enough zing that it was uncomfortable to eat. The sauce was made in house, and the recipe is delicious, although on these ribs I don't think a dry-rub was used.

When we were here, I had the baked macaroni and cheese for a side dish, and it was delicious. You can't beat the great flavors that you'll find here. The menu is made up of all kinds of items that you won't find anywhere else. The kids menu is also unique. My kids loved the pulled pork sandwiches. There is also a dessert menu, although if it is very hot outside, you might not feel like having extras after a large lunch or dinner.