Who Has The Tastiest Italian Food In Santa Fe, New Mexico?

Italian cuisine is one of life's little pleasures, the food is wholesome and the flavoring is excellent. There are so many Italian dishes to choose from, which gives this type of cuisine such a wonderful variety. Traditionally, the ingredients used in these dishes are fresh, and that makes the flavor even better. Every place has its own unique Italian restaurants in the area that serve a type of local spin on traditional Italian food.

When we visited Santa Fe, I wanted to see what the local Italian restaurants around here were serving up. The desert isn't the first place you'd think of when you are craving Italian food, but you'd be sorely missing out if you didn't try some of what Santa Fe has to offer. These Italian restaurants were not your usual boring chain fare, and between the friendly staff and the delicious cuisine, I was pleased with my visits. These are a few of the tastiest Italian restaurants I went to when I was in Santa Fe.

Piccolino

2890 Agua Fria St, Santa Fe, NM 87507

The thing I love about ordering hot and fresh Italian food is that it's hot. When you want something to eat that soothes the soul more than fast food will, you seek out Italian food. In Santa Fe, New Mexico, there are actually quite a few Italian restaurants to choose from. But, when you are traveling, you know that speed of service is important. That's why I decided to stop at Piccolino's to see what they had to offer.

The menu has all the Italian favorites you'd expect, and some dishes that are unique to the restaurant. The Calamari far Diavolo is delicious, with a simmering marinara sauce and wonderfully fresh ingredients. The cheese here is always bubbling and has such a great flavor. I can definitely tell that they take pride in the ingredients they choose. The same goes for the pizza, which is hot and baked fresh to order.

Sassella Restaurant

225 Johnson St, Santa Fe, NM 87501

If you aren't in a hurry, then there is a wonderful sit down restaurant that you have to try. Sassella Restaurant in Santa Fe is one of the most romantic places to visit. The Lobster Risotto is especially delicious with fresh sauce and lobster meat. I am always skeptical about trying lobster or seafood, but I was pleased with the quality here. There are also other classic Italian items on the menu.

Whether you want to bring a large group and have a small dinner date, the atmosphere and food at Sasella Restaurant are excellent. The welcoming interior and the friendly staff made my experience here a great one. There was so much to choose from and the food was prepared with fresh ingredients which is very important to me. If you are in the Santa Fe area and want some delicious Italian cuisine, you need to give this place a try.