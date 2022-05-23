Santa Fe, NM

Who Has The Tastiest Burgers In Santa Fe, New Mexico?

Cameron Eittreim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KsYMT_0fmrnSg200
Photo by Robin Stickel on Pexels

Burgers are one of life's joys, and a good burger will make you keep coming back for more. There is an art to make the perfect burger. It's far more complicated than just smashing a bun around cheese and a patty. A good burger takes advantage of fresh ingredients and makes for a wonderful combination of flavor.

Santa Fe, New Mexico has a unique culture that embraces fresh and unique ingredients. If you've never traveled here and tried the cuisine, then you are missing out. The burger scene in Santa Fe, New Mexico is one of the most unique in the country. There are more places where you can find great burgers than just the local diners. These are a few places I visited when I was in town, and the burgers I had were delicious.

Santa Fe Bite

1616 St. Michael's Drive, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Located in the lobby of the Garrett's Desert Inn, this is a unique burger spot that should not be avoided. The menu is fairly simple, and the restaurant has an outdoor patio that provides great seating in the evening. I had the green Chile burger, which takes fresh Monterey Jack cheese and chili peppers on an Angus patty. The fries were also made fresh and were piping hot. Many times I get French fries that don't have enough crunch, but these were great.

The menu also has many other great things to choose from. The shredded beef quesadilla is perhaps one of the best quesadillas I've had. The beans and rice are prepared fresh to order, and although it isn't the restaurant's specialty, you couldn't tell by the dishes. The range of dishes that you can get here are excellent, but the burgers are the shining star.

Del Charro

101 W Alameda St, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Have you ever had a TeX-Mex style burger? Well, you won't find an authentic one anywhere else but in New Mexico. Del Charro has served these four years and the flavor is exceptional. The unique blend of spices and fresh ingredients create a dish that you won't regret. The menu is all original when you come to this place. There is nothing copied from other restaurants here, all the menu items are unique and original.

The Jalepeno cheese burger does everything you'd expect right, the first time. The bun is fresh, the patty is fresh, and the cheese is locally sourced. Here you get a large helping of steak fries, which you won't find at every restaurant. You can also get the cheese covered onion rings, which are delicious. There are plenty of other menu items for those discerning eaters in your group, and the restaurant is nice and hospitable. If you are in Santa Fe, you've got to try the food here at least once.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Burgers# Local# Texmex# Food# Cuisine

Comments / 5

Published by

Published author who enjoys exploring local travel destinations that are off the beaten path.

Fort Smith, AR
1969 followers

More from Cameron Eittreim

Santa Fe, NM

Who Has The Tastiest Diner In Santa Fe, New Mexico?

Diner food is the pinnacle of the American culinary scene. There was a time when diners were the glue that held this country together, as travelers from abroad could find solace in a warm meal at a local diner. Another great thing about the diner is that it is traditionally a 24/hour operation, which means you can eat anytime, even in the middle of the night. When you've been on the road for a long time, nothing beats finding somewhere safe and warm to have a cup of coffee or a meal.

Read full story
Santa Fe, NM

Who Has The Tastiest Ribs In Santa Fe, New Mexico?

The restaurant scene in Santa Fe, New Mexico is one of the best in the country. There are so many unique restaurants to choose from, and there is nothing like visiting this culturally diverse area. Barbecue is popular everywhere you'll go, but finding the right kind of barbecue can be tough. Anyone can coat some grilled meat with sauce, but it takes a true pit master to cultivate a piece of barbecue that will keep you coming back for more.

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Who Has The Tastiest Diner In Brooklyn, New York?

Diner food is the pinnacle of cuisine when you are a young traveler. Diners are open 24 hours in most cases and serve a varied menu from place to place. Whether you want breakfast, dinner or the occasional pie, you will find it at most diners. What makes Brooklyn unique is the abundance of nightlife, which means there are also plenty of diners to choose from. When I had my last visit to the borough, I decided to try a few of the most notable diners in the area. These are a few spots that I decided to try, and why you should try them too.

Read full story
6 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Who Has The Tastiest Burgers In Brooklyn, New York?

Brooklyn has such a vibrant nightlife scene that I had to see what was up with the Burgers on my last trip. There is just something about getting a unique tasting burger that is ten times what you will ever experience at a chain restaurant. Burgers have been part of the culture in Brooklyn for decades, and there is something distinct about a burger that comes out of this historic borough. These are a few places that I decided to stop at during my trip, and the flavor coming out of here was unmatched.

Read full story
2 comments

Check Out The Real Life Sopranos Restaurant Locations In New Jersey

The Sopranos was one of the most popular TV shows on cable for many years, and even to this day the show is garnering a brand new audience. It's no mystery that the show was based in New Jersey, and many filming locations were based on real locations around New Jersey. I've always had a fascination with the series, and I have always wanted to visit some of the real locations.

Read full story

Who Has The Tastiest Pizza In Nashville, Tennessee?

No matter where you go in the country, there will always be a unique taste to the pizza in that area. Some cities and towns have staples that have been in business for decades, while others have new offerings that are popping up and innovating an old classic. Nashville, Tennessee has such a strong tourism scene that there are many restaurants to choose from.

Read full story
3 comments

Who Has The Tastiest Ribs In Nashville, Tennessee?

Nashvillle, Tennessee is the country music capital of the world, and with all that culture, you know that the food is bound to be good. The barbecue is one of the hallmarks of the Nashville community, and there are many great places to get some tasty BBQ. But ribs are one of my favorite cuts of meat, and finding the right barbecued ribs can be quite a task.

Read full story
6 comments

Who Has The Tastiest Mexican Food In Tucson, Arizona?

Walk around the streets of Tucson, Arizona, and experience a unique culture unlike anywhere else. There is something truly special about this community, which is one of the reasons I enjoy visiting it. The food is another great part of the Tucson community, and there are many great places to eat. There's one type of food that is particularly great around these parts, and that's the Mexican food.

Read full story
11 comments
Grand Junction, CO

Who Has The Tastiest Ribs In Grand Junction, Colorado?

Grand Junction, Colorado is one of the most beautiful cities in the country. There is an almost never ending abundance of natural beauty that you can see for miles. Likewise, the culinary scene in the city is also unique. In the various culture points of the city are numerous excellent barbecue restaurants. The thing about Grand Junction is that the food is some of the most unique that you'll find. Combine that with the culture and the beautiful scenery, and you are in for a wonderful stay.

Read full story
2 comments

Who Has The Tastiest Ribs In Phoenix, Arizona?

Phoenix has one of the most diverse culinary scenes in the entire state of Arizona. The food has a distinct taste that you won't find anywhere else, with desert flair and style unique to the area. This Tuscan infused cuisine is part of the reason that the barbecue you'll find in Arizona is so gosh darn good tasting. Now when you go to Arizona, the first thing you will know is all the different types of food.

Read full story
8 comments

Who Has The Tastiest Ribs In Tucson, Arizona?

It's that time of the year again, where we all gather around and enjoy the sunshine and barbecued food. But, what if you don't feel like lighting up the grill to enjoy a rack of delicious ribs? Well, in Tucson, Arizona, there are a few well known spots that are tearing the culinary scene up. These places are serving up some of the most mouthwatering ribs you've had.

Read full story
33 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy