Who Has The Tastiest Burgers In Santa Fe, New Mexico?

Burgers are one of life's joys, and a good burger will make you keep coming back for more. There is an art to make the perfect burger. It's far more complicated than just smashing a bun around cheese and a patty. A good burger takes advantage of fresh ingredients and makes for a wonderful combination of flavor.

Santa Fe, New Mexico has a unique culture that embraces fresh and unique ingredients. If you've never traveled here and tried the cuisine, then you are missing out. The burger scene in Santa Fe, New Mexico is one of the most unique in the country. There are more places where you can find great burgers than just the local diners. These are a few places I visited when I was in town, and the burgers I had were delicious.

Santa Fe Bite

1616 St. Michael's Drive, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Located in the lobby of the Garrett's Desert Inn, this is a unique burger spot that should not be avoided. The menu is fairly simple, and the restaurant has an outdoor patio that provides great seating in the evening. I had the green Chile burger, which takes fresh Monterey Jack cheese and chili peppers on an Angus patty. The fries were also made fresh and were piping hot. Many times I get French fries that don't have enough crunch, but these were great.

The menu also has many other great things to choose from. The shredded beef quesadilla is perhaps one of the best quesadillas I've had. The beans and rice are prepared fresh to order, and although it isn't the restaurant's specialty, you couldn't tell by the dishes. The range of dishes that you can get here are excellent, but the burgers are the shining star.

Del Charro

101 W Alameda St, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Have you ever had a TeX-Mex style burger? Well, you won't find an authentic one anywhere else but in New Mexico. Del Charro has served these four years and the flavor is exceptional. The unique blend of spices and fresh ingredients create a dish that you won't regret. The menu is all original when you come to this place. There is nothing copied from other restaurants here, all the menu items are unique and original.

The Jalepeno cheese burger does everything you'd expect right, the first time. The bun is fresh, the patty is fresh, and the cheese is locally sourced. Here you get a large helping of steak fries, which you won't find at every restaurant. You can also get the cheese covered onion rings, which are delicious. There are plenty of other menu items for those discerning eaters in your group, and the restaurant is nice and hospitable. If you are in Santa Fe, you've got to try the food here at least once.