Who Has The Tastiest Mexican Food In Tucson, Arizona?

Walk around the streets of Tucson, Arizona, and experience a unique culture unlike anywhere else. There is something truly special about this community, which is one of the reasons I enjoy visiting it. The food is another great part of the Tucson community, and there are many great places to eat. There's one type of food that is particularly great around these parts, and that's the Mexican food.

Finding great Mexican food isn't as easy as you'd think, and there are dozens of places to choose from. But I want the food that's authentic tasting, down to the real ingredients and the authentic atmosphere, and I am willing to travel for it. These are a few of my favorite Mexican food places in Tucson, Arizona.

El Charro Café

311 N Court Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701

This is an amazing family run restaurant that serves up some of the best home-made Sonoran-style fare that you'll have. The first thing that you'll notice about this restaurant is its unique location, because it's situated inside a century old house. To add to the Tuscan charm, the menu is made up of countless favorites and some dishes that you might be familiar with.

I had the Pollo Arizona, which is a shredded chicken burrito, which combines delicious chicken with a plethora of fresh ingredients. Sometimes staying with the basics is the best option, and you can't go wrong with this burrito. There are other delicious menu options to choose from, and you won't get bored with this wonderful menu.

Mi Nidito Restaurant

1813 S 4th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85713

If the name of this restaurant looks familiar, it's because Bill Clinton actually made a stop here during his presidency. The menu even reflects this with a menu item called the Bill Clinton Combo. But aside from that noteworthy piece of history, there is a diverse menu here that serves up many great items. The food is authentic in every way and made fresh to order daily.

Whether you want something simple, like a chicken taco, or something more complicated, you will find it here. The cheese enchiladas are also very good tasting with just the right amount of cheese and sauce to make the dish perfect. There are also other traditional favorites, and the dishes range from filling to light lunch items.