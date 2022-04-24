Phoenix, AZ

Who Has The Tastiest Ribs In Phoenix, Arizona?

Cameron Eittreim

Photo by Alberta Studios on Pexels
Photo by Alberta Studios on Pexels

Phoenix has one of the most diverse culinary scenes in the entire state of Arizona. The food has a distinct taste that you won't find anywhere else, with desert flair and style unique to the area. This Tuscan infused cuisine is part of the reason that the barbecue you'll find in Arizona is so gosh darn good tasting. Now when you go to Arizona, the first thing you will know is all the different types of food.

Obviously, Tex-Mex is one of the most notable types of food in the area, but there is also quite the budding barbecue scene. Ribs are one of the most common forms of barbecue, and a type of food that we can all get behind. Phoenix has dozens of barbecue joints, but here are a few that are serving up some delicious ribs. I enjoyed my stop at both places.

Bobby-Q BBQ Restaurant and Steakhouse

8501 N 27th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85051

I'm going to go ahead and state the obvious before you ever walk through the door of this place, the noise level is high. But, this is a family friendly eatery serving up some of the best ribs in Phoenix. Of course, what do you expect from a steakhouse? The menu at Bobby-Q BBQ is the quintessential steakhouse menu, but the ribs stand out for obvious reasons. I don't know if it's the way the meat is marinated or the sauce, but the flavor is extraordinarily good.

Likewise, the kids menu is also much more diverse than I've seen at a restaurant before. Your kiddos can have their own stake if they want, complete with broccoli or mac and cheese. The rest of the menu is also welcoming, you aren't just confined to ribs if you want something different. The various steaks and burgers are a nice departure from your average barbecue restaurant.

Trapp Haus BBQ

511 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

The claim to fame here is the ribs, and with good reason. Trapp Haus BBQ is a well known spot in Phoenix for having a great atmosphere and excellent. The barbecued cuisine is crafted fresh daily, with the large smoker in the back of the restaurant. The owner definitely knows his way around a grill, and he takes his craft seriously.

The pork ribs were incredibly juicy, with just the right amount of sauce and flavor. The meat literally fell off the bone, the meat was cooked to perfection. The drinks are prepared in an aesthetically pleasing manner, with lots of color and flavor. There are also other items that you can choose from, such as the brisket, which also gets high marks for flavor.

