Who Has The Tastiest Seafood In Houston, Texas?

Houston, Texas has a close proximity to the beautiful beaches that the great state of Texas has to offer. Likewise, this close proximity to the ocean also means you are close to some delicious seafood. I love eating seafood, it's healthy, and generally nice and light on the stomach. If you've been out traveling and sightseeing all day, the last thing you want to eat is something that's hard on the belly.

Houston has a diverse seafood scene, with lots of restaurants that are well known. The taste of the coastal areas in Houston, Texas is unique. There is a certain flavor that you'll only find here, and it's similar to other areas close by. Every region has that unique taste that's specific to them, and Houston is no different. These are a few of my favorite seafood places to stop at when I visit Houston, Texas.

Boil House

606 E 11th St, Houston, TX 77008

Crawfish is one of the seafood delicacies specific to the Gulf Coast region. If you will have seafood in Houston, Texas, then you definitely need to stop for some crawfish. The crawfish is one of the most unique forms of seafood that you can eat. It's almost like an art form eating crawfish the right way, and you'll have to take some practice.

The boil house has a diverse menu of crawfish and shrimp fresh from the local area. Sometimes crawfish can be too spicy or the flavor just isn't right, but with the crawfish that you'll have here the flavor is just right. The same goes for the shrimp, which has a spicy coating that is simply delicious. This is a no-frills restaurant that offers the right amount of food for the price, and the flavor is outstanding.

Bayou City Seafood & Pasta

4712 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77027

Sometimes you want a little something more than just your average seafood dish, and that's where Bayou City Seafood & Pasta comes in. There are few things in life that I enjoy more than seafood combined with pasta. The fresh and flavorful combination is also healthy for you, so I try to have this cuisine combo whenever I am traveling. The menu at Bayou City Seafood & Pasta is unique to this restaurant, and the flavor matches.

The pasta liberty is such a delicious dish, with more than enough cajun flavor. There are also other cajun inspired dishes, the boiled shrimp medley is one of them. All the dishes are served with traditional cajun sides, which I myself prefer. The red beans and rice are wonderful, and all of the food is made fresh to order. If you are going to be in Houston and have a taste for seafood, you can't go wrong with this place.