Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In Houston, Texas?

When it comes to barbecue, Houston, Texas should be on the top of anyone's list. The cityscape has a diverse culture cultivated over decades. The atmosphere in Houston is one of the most welcoming places in the world for tourists. Whether you are trying to see one of the many live music shows or the unique art scene that the city has to offer.

Barbecue is also well known in Houston, the flavor is distinctly Texas in every way. I live in Arkansas, which isn't too far from Houston. It's about a 7 hr 57 min (456.2 mi) drive. So we generally come here for a few weeks in the summer to experience everything going on. On this recent trip, I wanted to try some authentic Houston barbecue. These are two places that we stopped at, and I just had to showcase the great food.

Citadel BBQ

805 Dallas St, Houston, TX 77002

This is one of the more well known barbecue spots here in the city. Citadel BBQ has a menu that's made up of all the classic dishes you'd expect, from brisket to ribs. I generally have pork ribs when I go to a barbecue restaurant, so today I decided to have the brisket instead. First off, the meat was cooked to perfection, and the flavor was astoundingly good. I asked the waitress if the sauce was unique to this restaurant, and she said yes.

The side dishes were steaming hot, I had green beans and mac and cheese. Both side dishes were fresh and cooked to perfection, there was no lack of flavor here. There were other options on the menu that were worth checking out, such as the classic cheese burgers and the chicken breast. No matter if you are a barbecue connoisseur or just want to stop in for a great lunch, the Citadel BBQ will not let you down.

The Pit Room

1201 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77006

One of the most well known sayings when it comes to barbecue is the "pit boss". When you get barbecue from a real barbecue pit, you know that you are in for something special. That would be the case when you go to The Pit Room in Houston. Located on Richmond Ave, I could smell this place from a few blocks away. The smell is wonderful, and the food is being prepared fresh throughout the day.

I had the sliced brisket here, and my wife had the beef ribs. Both cuts of meat were barbecued to perfection, with the perfect amount of crisp. The barbecue sauce is also made from scratch here, and it had the right amount of zing to the flavor. A great tasting sauce is one of the most important things to me, so this was important. Overall, my experience at The Pit Room was more than satisfactory, and the food is amazing.