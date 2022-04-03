These Binge Worthy Video Stores Will Instantly Invoke Nostalgia in Austin, Texas.

Austin, Texas has a culturally diverse cityscape with all kinds of art and attractions. Movie buffs and collectors will also feel at home in Austin, because it's one American city that still has many independent video stores. With the world in which we live, streaming is the most common form of consuming our entertainment. But there are still people who enjoy going into a physical video store and picking out a movie on a Friday night, including me.

I love to check out classic video rental and video game stores in different towns to see what kind of unique collectibles I can find. The stores I found when I visited Austin were unique in their selections of items, and the staff were passionate. It's great to see that there are still brick and mortar video rental stores that are thriving in Austin and providing the community with a sense of nostalgia.

Video Super

5310 S Pleasant Valley Rd # B, Austin, TX 78744

Video Super is a family owned video rental store with a unique and diverse selection to choose from. Feel like renting an old VHS version of Jurassic Park? You'll find it here. What about a mint condition CD album of the Backstreet Boys? Yup, you'll find that here too. The store owner Sam has been part of the community for a decade now. He is knowledgeable and passionate about the products he has in his store.

In addition to DVDs, VHS Tapes, and Music CDS. You'll also find a selection of video games and collectibles relating to video games. There were even some unique sports cards on display. The store is well laid out, and the sections are easy enough to find and sort through. If you enjoy collecting old movies or want to experience nostalgia again, then I recommend stopping here.

Gamefellas Video Game Exchange

5510 S, I-35 UNIT 110, Austin, TX 78745

If you love movies and video games, then this place will be an eye opening experience. Gamefellas Video Game Exchange is a massive retail store that has everything from DVD movies to classic video games. The isles are well laid out, and there are hundreds of movies and different media types to choose from. The staff is friendly and will help you find a specific title that you are looking for if you are having trouble.

The prices are more affordable than you'd expect, and the selection is almost non-stop with choices. What I enjoyed the most is that the staff is friendly and passionate about the products they are selling. This is important when it comes to buying collectibles, because you want to know that you are getting an authentic product.