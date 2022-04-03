Who Has The Most Bucket List Worthy Barbecue In Austin, Texas?

Austin, Texas has become a culturally diverse city center with an abundance of local cuisine, art shows, and tourism destinations to choose from. Whether you live in Austin or are just planning a visit, the city can be a wonderful place for couples and families to visit. Of course, the great state of Texas is known for its barbecue, and you can't plan a trip to Austin, Texas without at least giving the local flavors a try.

I found that there were many barbecue places to choose from, but I centered my attention on a few. The food had that distinct barbecue flavor that only Austin, Texas can provide you with. When I dine at a barbecue restaurant, I want the flavor to be diverse, not too spicy and not too sweet. These spots that I found have a wonderful mix of flavor and atmosphere that is uniquely Austin in every way.

Terry Black's Barbecue

1003 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704

I enjoy good tasting barbecue, the stuff that has enough zing in the flavor to get your attention. I also love my meat to be cooked where it is still juicy and not burnt. Finding that perfect medley of barbecue perfection is not an easy task. There are many barbecue shops that don't take the time to prepare the food correctly. That isn't the case at Terry Black's Barbecue in Austin, Texas. This place is a local institution in Austin, and rightly so.

I had the brisket and beef ribs with a side of mashed potatoes. The potatoes were well done, with a soft texture and lots of flavor. The barbecue sauce on the meat had a nice spice, while maintaining a natural flavor. The customer service was pleasant, and the fast, we were eating within twenty minutes of coming here.

Franklin Barbecue

900 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702

You can't go to Austin, Texas and experience barbecue without going to Franklin Barbecue first. A long line is an indication of how good the food at a place is, and the line starts forming at Franklin's 40 minutes before opening. I decided to try something outside my comfort zone, and I had the pork ribs. The flavor was sublime, the meat juicy, and the texture was absolutely cooked to perfection.

If there were a competition for barbecue flavor at this restaurant, the pork ribs would be my first choice hands down. The menu is also diverse, with many other meats and side dishes to choose from. You definitely cannot leave without trying the dessert menu, as every dish is prepared to perfection with home cooked flavor that you won't forget.