Sacramento, CA

Who Has The Tastiest Vegetarian Food In Sacramento, California?

Cameron Eittreim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BH3xn_0exXA0I400
Photo by BULBFISH on Pexels

Vegetarian cuisine has been moving more into the mainstream over the past few decades. When it comes to fresh flavors and healthy ingredients, you cannot go wrong with vegetarian dishes. Sacramento, California has a popular farm to fork movement, with many local farmers contributing to it. The restaurants in Sacramento have also been willing to adapt the farm to fork movement to their menu options.

When I want something fresh and easy on the stomach, I generally go for vegetarian cuisine. There are quite a few vegetarian restaurants in Sacramento worth visiting. Whenever I go to town to visit my family, I generally stop at these two spots if I am undecided where to dine at. The cuisine is delicious, and the customer service is always exceptional when I go to these two vegetarian spots.

Veg Café

2431 J St, Floor 2, Sacramento, CA 95816

When I first visited the Veg Café on J St in Sacramento, I was impressed by the ambiance of the restaurant. The interior was designed to exclude a sense of light and aura, and it welcomes patrons well. The menu is divided into two sections, a brunch section and a lunch & dinner section. I did not have a chance to have brunch here, but I often enjoyed the lunch section of the menu.

The Impossible Quesadilla is made with impossible chorizo, black beans, and locally sourced sharp cheddar cheese. The combination of the flavors is great and works together to make one of the best tasting quesadillas I've ever had. I like that the menu puts a strong emphasis on fresh ingredients, and there is also a great cocktail menu to choose from.

Zocalo

1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95811, United States

Zocalo is an upscale Mexican restaurant that takes a fresh spin on the classic dishes that we enjoy. The centrally located restaurant is close to the new Golden One sports arena and downtown tourism areas. You are within close proximity to Old Sacramento, which has plenty of tourist shops and historic places to see and visit. The menu at Zocalo is fairly simplistic, but the food is great and the flavors are abundant.

The empanadas made with steak are incredibly fresh tasting. There is some spice in the flavoring, but it is not overwhelming. The cheese is also melted to perfection, and the food is always hot when you order it. The service is also very fast and friendly, which is important when you are trying to get back out and explore the wonderful sights that Sacramento has to offer.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# local# sacramento# cuisine# vegetarian# food

Comments / 0

Published by

Published author who enjoys exploring local travel destinations that are off the beaten path.

Fort Smith, AR
1173 followers

More from Cameron Eittreim

Austin, TX

These Binge Worthy Video Stores Will Instantly Invoke Nostalgia in Austin, Texas.

Austin, Texas has a culturally diverse cityscape with all kinds of art and attractions. Movie buffs and collectors will also feel at home in Austin, because it's one American city that still has many independent video stores. With the world in which we live, streaming is the most common form of consuming our entertainment. But there are still people who enjoy going into a physical video store and picking out a movie on a Friday night, including me.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Who Has The Most Bucket List Worthy Barbecue In Austin, Texas?

Austin, Texas has become a culturally diverse city center with an abundance of local cuisine, art shows, and tourism destinations to choose from. Whether you live in Austin or are just planning a visit, the city can be a wonderful place for couples and families to visit. Of course, the great state of Texas is known for its barbecue, and you can't plan a trip to Austin, Texas without at least giving the local flavors a try.

Read full story
2 comments
Sacramento, CA

Who Has The Tastiest Chinese Food In Sacramento, California?

I enjoy various culinary experiences, and one of the types of foods I enjoy the most is Chinese food. Sacramento, California is such a diverse place, offering a type of cuisine for just about every taste. There are also an abundance of Chinese food restaurants in Sacramento, which makes choosing one a challenge. I try to steer clear of the chain restaurants, instead going for the family owned operations.

Read full story
6 comments

Who Has The Tastiest Burgers In Sacramento, California?

Growing up in Sacramento, California was a fun experience. There was so much to do there, and the unique personality of the city makes it stand out compared to San Francisco or some other large cities in California. If there is one thing that Sacramento has, it is an abundance of restaurants to choose from. Most notably are the abundance of burger places to choose from, all of which serve a unique variation of the tried and true American classic.

Read full story
4 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Who Has The Tastiest Fried Chicken In St. Louis, Missouri?

Who has the 411 on some delicious fried chicken in St. Louis? I do after my recent visit to the beautiful city in Missouri. St. Louis is home to some of the most unique culture and experiences that you will ever experience. But, if there is one thing that makes the city unique, it is the culinary scene. There is something for everyone here, whether you like barbecue, Mexican, Italian, or friend chicken.

Read full story
3 comments

Who Has The Tastiest Burgers In Memphis, Tennessee?

Finding a good burger is like finding a needle in a haystack. There are the usual choices that you might go to, such as the mainstream fast-food establishments, and then there are the hometown staples that only the locals know about. Whenever I go to a new city or town, I like to seek out the most unique restaurants I can find. I look for more than just the menu choices. I also look at the atmosphere and history of the restaurant.

Read full story
15 comments

Who Has The Tastiest Burgers In St. Louis, Missouri?

St. Louis, Missouri has some of the best burgers that you'll ever eat. The culinary scene in this city has been evolving for decades, and being home to one of the most well known sports franchises in the world helps out a lot too. Whether you enjoy a classic cheeseburger or something a bit more out of the ordinary, you are sure to find it in St. Louis. The close proximity to Arkansas means that I can drive here quite easily for a visit.

Read full story
16 comments
Memphis, TN

Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In Memphis, Tennessee?

Memphis, Tennessee is a place that's known for one thing in particular, and that is barbecue. Memphis barbecue is some of the most flavor packed food that you'll ever eat. Every locale has their own special type of barbecue that makes an area well known, and Memphis is no exception to that rule. A lot of the barbecue institutions in Memphis have been around for decades in one form or another. The barbecue traditions are usually passed down from generation to generation and the flavoring is evidence of that.

Read full story
19 comments
New Orleans, LA

Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In New Orleans, Louisiana?

New Orleans, Louisiana. Where do we start? This city is one of the most famous travel destinations anywhere in the country. The big easy as it's called is home to some of the most admirable culinary feats of anywhere in the world. While New Orleans's most notable claim to fame is crawfish and seafood, the city is also known to have a stellar barbecue scene. When it comes to making great barbecue there is more to it than just throwing some sauced-up meat onto an open flame.

Read full story
4 comments

Who Has The Tastiest Burgers In Lompoc, California?

Lompoc, California is sort of a hidden gem in the state. The beautiful town is situated right on the ocean and features some of the most interesting tourist spots around. Whether you want to check out the scenic beauty or try surfing for the first time, there is always something here for you to see and do. Grabbing a great bite to eat is a must no matter where you travel, but it is especially important when you come to Lompoc.

Read full story
Riverside, CA

Street Art in Riverside: An Explosion of Color

Riverside, California is one of the most culturally diverse and important communities in the golden state. The amount of history that this city has to offer alone makes it a worthwhile travel destination. But Riverside also has an excellent nightlife scene, wonderful dining destinations, and proximity to Los Angeles that makes it worth taking a trip to. Perhaps one of the most unique aspects of Riverside is the street art culture that has been going on for years.

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In Orlando, Florida?

Barbecue is that type of cuisine that appeals to everyone. A great tasting piece of barbecue can introduce your taste buds to a world of flavors. With the thousands of tourists that come into Orlando, Florida every year, there are more than a few great barbecue places to go to. I love a good tasting piece of barbecue, and my tastes are varied. I don't just settle for baby back ribs or other standard fare when it comes to a barbecue place.

Read full story
11 comments
Fort Smith, AR

Who Has The Tastiest Pizza In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

There is a top-notch pizza place in every city or town you will visit. Fort Smith, Arkansas is no different, and the pizza scene here is just as good, if not better, than the big cities. You don't have to travel to Chicago or New York to get a great slice of pizza. If you live in Fort Smith or are visiting, there are a few spots that shine when it comes to the perfect slice of pizza. I personally dig a good Chicago style pizza, but some people prefer a thin-crust pizza.

Read full story
2 comments
Fort Smith, AR

Who Has The Tastiest Burgers In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Fort Smith, Arkansas is a city that borders right on the edge of Oklahoma. The city has a rich history and culture, making it one of the most underrated travel destinations. The city holds the annual Steel Horse Motorcycle Rally every summer, and there are many live concerts. There is also the pub crawl, which is an event that celebrates Saint Patrick's Day. With all this great stuff going on, Fort Smith must have some great burger spots, right?

Read full story
4 comments

Who Has The Tastiest Burgers In Branson, Missouri?

The dining scene in Branson, the close proximity only elevates Missouri to miles of family friendly attractions and live shows. There is so much to do in Branson, and yet the wonderful city is often overlooked for larger and more well known travel destinations. When it comes to finding a great bite to eat, nothing beats a good cheese burger. The residents of Branson are not strangers to a great burger, as there are more than a few great spots.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy