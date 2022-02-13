Riverside, CA

Street Art in Riverside: An Explosion of Color

Cameron Eittreim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kOGf7_0eDOiEhc00
Photo Credit: Trip Advisor

Riverside, California is one of the most culturally diverse and important communities in the golden state. The amount of history that this city has to offer alone makes it a worthwhile travel destination. But Riverside also has an excellent nightlife scene, wonderful dining destinations, and proximity to Los Angeles that makes it worth taking a trip to. Perhaps one of the most unique aspects of Riverside is the street art culture that has been going on for years.

No matter what part of Riverside you decide to visit you are sure to encounter some beautiful art murals around the city. These murals are groundbreaking when it comes to street art and they've been featured around the world in art publications. The great thing about street murals is that they cost nothing to admire and you can capture some amazing photos next to these murals. Join me as I take a look at some of the most culturally immersive street murals that Riverside, California has to offer.

The Riverside Art Walk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vjz3L_0eDOiEhc00
Photo Credit: Trip Advisor

The Riverside art walk is a monthly event that takes place in downtown Riverside, California. The event brings together artists from all around the inland empire. You can buy art pieces from the local artists or you can just admire the scenery. The street art that you'll see is some of the most unique that you'll come across. A lot of the inspiration comes from the local graffiti scene as well as the deep heritage that the city has to offer.

A lot of the artwork that you'll see is based on graffiti around the area, but there are also a lot of unique oil and acrylic paintings. An art walk is a great place where you can bring children and enjoy the beautiful local art. Riverside has quite a diverse art scene and there is so much to see and do that you'll find yourself coming back over and over again.

Tio’s Tacos – 3948 Mission Inn Ave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z1GBR_0eDOiEhc00
Photo Credit: Trip Advisor

Tio's Tacos has become a cultural institution in Riverside, California. The popular restaurant serves some of the most delicious food that you'll ever have. Authentic Mexican cuisine has some of the best flavors that you'll experience. The location has been in Riverside since 1990 serving food that originates from the region of Michoacán Mexico. The ambiance of the local art that surrounds the restaurant only adds to the unique atmosphere.

If you want to experience beautiful local street art and have some great cuisine then it is worth it to visit Tio's Tacos. The place offers a unique mix of culture and cuisine that you won't find too often when you are looking for a bite to eat.

# Riverside# California# Art# Culture# Local

