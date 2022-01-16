Valentine's Day Date Ideas In San Francisco

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and that means it's time to start planning a romantic date for your other half. San Francisco is by far one of the most romantic cities around. Situated right on the Pacific Ocean, the views from the city are timeless and memorable.

Choosing a memorable location for Valentine's Day is part of the holiday. Impressing your sweetheart in San Francisco is not a hard thing, because the local scenery is abundant. From the wonderful dining scene to the abundance of live entertainment.

Below are just some of the wonderful things that you can do for Valentine's Day this year.

Enjoy a Scenic Dinner Date Together

The most appealing thing about San Francisco is that it is a waterfront city. This means you'll experience views unparalleled with anywhere else. This is also why travelers flock from all over the world to see what San Francisco has to offer. As far as a Valentine's Day date goes, there is nothing better than enjoying a waterfront dining experience together.

Epic Steak House has been a waterfront institution in the S.F. Bay Area for over a decade. The dining room is situated right on the waterfront, and if you go later in the evening, you can experience the beautiful nighttime experience that the bay has to offer. A nightly light show is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the immense beauty that dining at Epic Steak House has to offer.

The menu items are also diverse, because if you don't want to have steak, there are also chicken and fish entrees to choose from. The wine selection is also curated from some of the top wineries in the bay area, so it is necessary to say this will be a wonderful date.