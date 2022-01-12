Who Has The Tastiest Hot Dogs In Fayetteville, Arkansas?

Visiting a college sports town can be fun. Nothing matches the energy of a town with some sort of sports team. Fayetteville, Arkansas is no exception thanks to the Razorbacks sports franchise. Of course, nothing goes alongside a sports venue better than a delicious hot dog and a cold drink. Every town has its fair share of unique hot dog places. Big cities generally have dozens of hot dog carts that service customers, where as smaller towns might have a few unique restaurants.

Fayetteville is no exception, and being right in the heart of Arkansas, there is a little bit of barbecue mixed in. The hot dogs that you can find in Fayetteville have that unique Arkansas flavor and spirit that have made the rest of the town quite unique. If you are going to be rolling into town for a college sports game, then you might want to check out these delicious hot dog spots.

Smitty's Garage

100 E Joyce Blvd Fayetteville, AR 72703

Just like the name implies, Smitty's Garage is a unique establishment that has been an institution in Fayetteville for a while now. The restaurant was created by three friends who wanted a great tasting hamburger or hot dog. All the food is made piping fresh, but it's the hot dogs and fries that will get your attention.

Only the highest quality hot dogs are used here, and you can tell because they have a nice snap to them. The flavor is delicious, and the hot dogs are preservative free, so you can have a guilt free trip to Smitty's. The french fries are also made fresh to order, with fresh potatoes, and the flavor is amazing. You won't have to worry about eating an overcooked fry here, and the onion rings are worth a shot.

Hugo's

25 1/2 N Block Ave Fayetteville, AR 72701

Hugo's has been in business for 45 years, and with all that time comes a lot of experience. When you sit in the calming atmosphere of Hugo's, you'll instantly feel relaxed. There are a selection of specialty beers on tap, and the food is made fresh to order. The hot dogs are high quality, and there are many ways to have them.

The cheese dog is worth a try, and the fries are also made fresh here. You won't get any frozen food when you go to Hugo's. You'll experience a real diner here, and the flavor will match all those years of experience. The place tends to get busy after a Razorbacks game, but the food is well worth the wait.