Where Are The Tastiest Hot Dogs In San Francisco?

Nothing beats a good old-fashioned hot dog, it's one of life's simple joys. There is so much variety that you can have in a hot dog, that most people don't understand this. The San Francisco street scene has introduced the world to lots of great food, and with the San Francisco Giants being a major attraction, you are bound to eat a hot dog in San Francisco after hitting up the ball game.

When I go out for a hot dog, I want something fresh and use nitrate free products. The restaurants that I have featured in this list use fresh ingredients and have become staples of the San Francisco hot dog scene. You'll find quality menus that incorporate many unique items that you might not have ever thought of, including on a hot dog. Let's dive into the unique and diverse hot dog culture found in San Francisco, California.

Eater SF

The Progress

1525 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115

Looking for a snappy and delicious hot dog that comes from the heart of S.F? Look no further than the "prog dog" sold at The Progress. This delicious hot dog features a snappy casing and many unique ingredients. Decked out with bonito-rosemary aioli, kimchi, and finished in a toasted milk bun. The prog dog is one of the most delicious hot dogs in San Francisco, and it's made fresh to order.

Trip Advisor

Hi-Way Burger & Fry

3853 24th St San Francisco, CA 94114

Now this is a wonderful grill located in the heart of the 24th street. With a selection of burgers, fries, onion rings, and of course hot dogs, you can't go wrong here. Hi-Way Burger & Fry serves Chicaco style hot dogs cut down the center and layered with delicious vegetables and toppings. Drizzled with a specialty sauce and flavorings that come straight from Chicago's finest hot dog stands.

Oakland Central

Rosamunde Sausage Grill

2832 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110

Want a more traditional take on a hot dog? Check out Rosamunde Sausage Grill in the mission district. Is a hot dog a sausage? The answer to that age-old debate can be found right behind the doors of this delicious restaurant. As you taste the wonderful flavorings of an all-beef sausage topped with sauerkraut, grilled onions, and farm fresh tomatoes. There are few places that I love to visit more when I am in S.F. than Rosamunde Sausage Grill.