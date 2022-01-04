Nashville, TN

5 Romantic Date Ideas in Nashville! On Any Budget!

What do you think of when you generally think of Nashville, Tennessee? Obviously, country music is the first thing that comes to mind. Nashville is a music centric city, but there is more to going to Nashville than just the music scene. This is also a wonderful place to visit if you are a couple and want something that is a little out of the ordinary. Whether you want to go on a competitive adventure together or just want to explore the diverse dining scene in Nashville, there is sure to be something to do.

Enjoy a Dinner & Jazz Date at Sambuca

601 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, United States

There is no denying that Nashville is a contemporary town with many unique attractions. Although Nashville is known for the music scene, there is actually a lot to do as a couple. You don't have to go to strictly music themed locations. You also don't have to stick to country music themed locations. There is a lot that you can do and enjoy doing together on a date night in Nashville.

Sambuca has a wonderfully diverse menu to choose from. No matter what kind of traditional food you have your tastebuds set on you'll find it here. But the music is also the thing that sets the ambiance. If you've never had a date at a jazz spot, then you'll understand why. Sambuca is world famous for their jazz shows and the cuisine only adds to this. So if you are in town for a weekend and want to do something different, there is Sambuca.

Visit One of The Many Pubs

The downtown Nashville scene is notorious for the pub crawl scene. There are many pubs that you can go to. So where does one go when they feel like getting a drink? Well, after a night of jazz and dinner, you could go to the Whiskey Bent Saloon. Again, this place offers live music, and the drink menu is diverse.

Do The Weekend Art Crawl

Nashville is more diverse than you think, and the art scene is one of the best in the country. Going to Nasville to enjoy the art doesn't have to just happen during the week. Every Saturday, the city has a weekly art crawl. You'll see everything from local artists to rare pieces that make their way through.

Grand Ole Opry

You know the name because you've seen it on television for decades. The Grand Ole Opry is the premier music venue in Nashville, and world renowned. You can spend a night here and see major country music stars perform. You can also pay for an exclusive backstage pass that will let you in on all the history this place has to offer.

Check The Beautiful Views At Love Circle

There is no denying that Nashville is a lovers town, and there is so much to offer. The beautiful views at Love Circle are just one of the reasons that you should make a stop. The area has a beautiful walking trail where you'll be able to overlook the city. If you love a scenic day trip, then this might be a wonderful option for a couple to enjoy together.

